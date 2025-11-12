Drag Race Espana judges Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo separate after 13 years

Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo have reportedly separated after thirteen years together.

The Spanish duo, mononymously known as Los Javis, memorably co-created the universally acclaimed series Veneno (2020) for HBO Max, as well as La mesías and Vestidas de Azul (2023).

Since 2021, they have served as permanent judges on Drag Race España and its All Stars spin-off, later appearing as guests alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the first season of Drag Race Global All Stars.

Ambrossi and Calvo met in 2010, although their romance didn’t begin until two years later. In 2017, Ambrossi proposed to Calvo at the premiere of La Llamada, calling him the “love of my life.”

According to El País, Ambrossi and Calvo “have ended their romantic relationship,” although they will continue to move forward with “all of their shared professional commitments” and future projects.

The publication also noted that Calvo appeared “alone at the La Revuelta meeting this Monday,” adding that “sources indicate that, from now on, it will be increasingly common to see them separately.”

Los Javis are currently working on a film titled La bola negra (The Black Ball), starring powerhouses Penélope Cruz and Glenn Close, as well as Julio Torres, Miguel Bernardeau, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Antonio de la Torre, Lola Dueñas and Natalia de Molina.

As per the synopsis, the film “explores what it means to be gay through different eras, focusing on three existences that are connected through themes of sexuality, desire, pain, and inheritance.”

As of writing, neither Ambrossi nor Calvo have addressed their reported separation publicly.