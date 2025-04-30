Drag Race: All Stars 10 cast tease new show format, chaotic drama, and flirty connections

The cast of Drag Race All Stars 10 has spilt the tea on the forthcoming season.

On 9 May, fans will be treated to the popular drag franchise’s landmark tenth season of All Stars.

Described as the “Tournament of All Stars,” the new batch of episodes will feature 18 queens, who are divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes.

The synopsis adds: “At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will then advance to the semi-finals.

“There, they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over 3 episodes. The tournament will culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, where the finalists will battle it out for a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

The line-up is as follows: Acid Betty (season 8), Aja (season 9, All Stars 3), Alyssa Hunter (season 14), Bosco (season 14), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8, 9), Daya Betty (season 14), Deja Skye (season 14), Denali (season 13) and Ginger Minj (season 7, All Stars 2, 6).

More gag-worthy star power incoming: Irene Dubois (season 15), Jorgeous (season 14, All Stars 9), Kerri Colby (season 14), Lydia B Kollins (season 17), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (season 15), Nicole Paige Brooks (season 2), Olivia Lux (season 13), Phoenix (season 3) and Tina Burner (season 13).

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, the cast sat down for a hilarious and shady interview with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the gargantuan season.

When interviewer Joey Nolfi asked what’s in store for viewers “vibe wise”, Deja coyly said: “A lot. Sometimes, a little bit. Sometimes not too much and then a lot more. That’s pretty much what you’re getting with this group of girls.”

Irene added that they were never all in the same room before joking that each bracket had distinct vibes.

“We are bracketed in groups of six… Each bracket has its own vibe. There’s a sweet bracket, an evil bracket, and ugly bracket,” the season 15 star quipped.

Speaking about the benefits of All Stars 10’s new tournament format, Tina said that being in a smaller group allowed her to size up the competition more effectively.

“So, like being able to not have to be around 16 or 18 competitors at the same time, you’re able to keep an eye on the girls a little bit more. I could watch everyone, one of them and all the shady s**t they were trying to do and know who to not talk to and who to keep at a tender distance,” the season 13 star explained.

Aja joked that All Stars 10 was the first time some of the girls felt like they were in the top six.

“It showed, and I loved it. I loved all the delusions. The girls [were] like, ‘Yeah, girl, they are going to love me, miss thang.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, listen if you like it. I love it.’ And I’m here to support everybody’s fantasy. I myself am also delusional. So I understand,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the ladies teased some of the cast dynamics and interactions throughout the season, including an alleged flirtatious moment between Nicole and Jorgeous.

After Mistress brought up their cheeky moment, Jorgeous joked: “She told me she was hung, so I was like…”

In a separate interview, Nicole denied having a flirtatious moment with Jorgeous, adding that she is “a married woman.”

“I think Jorgeous was more interested. And also it was just something that the other Brooks [Mistress] was manifesting in the room,” she claimed.

“So I don’t really think that was anything. I mean, Jorgeous is like half my age. I mean, she’d be a lovely spinner, but my only Drag Race crush will and always will be Raven.”

While Nicole shut down the showmance speculation, Mistress claimed that the former told Jorgeous that all her “boys look just like her.”

In addition to the aforementioned details, the queens promised that All Stars 10 would be filled with juicy drama, with Lydia joking that some of it was “manufactured by the queens themselves.”

“But in a very juicy and tantalising…” Lydia said, before Mistress exclaimed: “Is she talking about our group?!

When Nolfi asked if the season 17 talent was referring to a particular queen, the young drag artist cheekily replied, “It’s Nicole Paige Brooks, and she knows what she did.”

Jorgeous and Mistress echoed similar sentiments, with the former claiming that Nicole “let her have it” while the latter jokingly said that it was “Nicole Paige Brooks against the world.”

You can watch the whole chaotic hour-long interview here.