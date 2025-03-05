“If he’s gay, let’s see it:” Doctor Who director shares hopes for more queer content in season 2

This Doctor Whoveteran has opened up about his hopes for the Time Lord in the upcoming season

Back in February, it was confirmed that the long-running series would return for its highly anticipated second season – aka series 15 – on 12 April.

Ncuti Gatwa is expected to reprise his role as the titular Time-Lord and will be joined by a new companion, Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu.

The official synopsis for Doctor Who season two reads: “The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth.

“But a mysterious force is stopping their return, and the time-time travelling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies, and wider terrors than ever before. “

Since the release date was announced, anticipation for season two has continued to grow amongst the fandom, with many LGBTQIA+ viewers expressing hopes for more queer content and storylines involving Gatwa’s Doctor.

However, fans aren’t the only ones with hopes for more queerness in the upcoming batch of episodes.

In a recent interview featured in Doctor Who Magazine’s 614th issue, Waris Hussein – the openly gay director behind Doctor Who’s first serial, An Unearthly Child – said he was “curious” about Russell T Davies’ plan for the Time Lord.

“Where’s he taking the character? What’s the mystery? If Russell T has made the Doctor queer, is there reference to it? There should be a curiosity among the people the Doctor meets,” the 86-year-old creative told the publication.

“There’s no point in saying, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter.’ It does. Queerness matters. Queerness shapes you. I’ve grown up with that mentality – I can’t get rid of it. So, it must shape the Doctor. If he’s gay, let’s see it. But don’t lose the mystery.”

Throughout its run, the Doctor Who series has planted seeds that the Time Lord may be queer. However, it wasn’t explicitly confirmed last season during episode six, titled Rouge.

In the episode, Gatwa’s Doctor travels back to 1813 England to attend a fancy Regency-era party, where he meets Rogue (Jonathan Groff), a bounty hunter from the future.

As is the case with Doctor Who, the entry featured an array of gnarly alien creatures, time-hopping hijinks, fantastical action sequences and the Doctor’s ‘enemies to lovers’ romance with Rouge – which included a passionate and heartwarming kiss.

Upon release, the episode was met with universal acclaim from critics, while LGBTQIA+ viewers celebrated the impact it will have on younger queer fans.

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Doctor Who season two, we do know that it’s going to be jampacked with incredible guest stars, including The Traitors US host Alan Cumming.

The Spy Kids star is set to portray a character called Mr Ring-a-Ding, described as a “happy, funny, singalong cartoon“ who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally.

As per the press release: “However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside – and the consequences are terrifying.”

As well as Gatwa, Sethu and Cumming, the new season will star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

Millie Gibson is also set to reprise her role as Ruby Sunday.

Check out the new trailer for Doctor Who season two below.