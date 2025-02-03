Cooper Koch is a shirtless mechanic in steamy new shoot, and fans are going feral

Cooper Koch has, thank the lord, stripped down in a steamy new photoshoot.

For the cover of PERFECT, the Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star embraces his inner sweaty mechanic with several shirtless shots, including one that closes in on a very… intimate region of his body.

Of course, the photos resulted in thousands of thirsty comments from Gay Twitter.

“I want/need him badly,” was a common response, while others theorised what it would be like to “pull over for car trouble” and have their vehicle be serviced (was that word intentional – who knows?) by Koch.

“The uniform is fighting for its life to stay on,” said one fan, with another writing: “I don’t know what he’s fixing, but I suddenly need repairs.”

Koch’s issue of PERFECT will be released 3 March. Check out the best responses from X/Twitter below.

Koch rose to fame last year as Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s aforementioned Netflix series, also starring Nicolas Alexander Chavez as Lyle, Javier Bardem as José Menendez and Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez.

Although the crime-drama was met with criticism from the Menendez brothers, particularly for the incestuous depiction of their relationship, Monsters was a massive hit for Netflix – reaching the number-one in various countries around the world.

Koch’s performance was singled out for praise, and he earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

