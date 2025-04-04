Cooper Koch says he’d be open to playing this character in Netflix’s new Scooby-Doo series

Cooper Koch expressed an interest in playing this popular character in Netflix’s new Scooby-Doo adaptation.

On 26 March, the streamer announced that a live-action television series based on the iconic Hanna-Barbera characters was officially in the works.

Described as a “modern reimagining,” the eight-episode show is set to explore the origin story and formation of Mystery Incorporated.

The official logline reads: “During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.

“Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all their secrets.”

In response to the news, fans and a handful of news outlets have shared their dream castings for the show’s Mystery Gang, including Entertainment Weekly.

On 28 March, the publication’s social media team pitched Natasha Lyonne and Tim Robinson as potential picks for Scooby, Benjamin Norris and Fred Hechinger for Shaggy, Geraldine Viswanathan and Pauline Chalamet for Velma, Madelaine Petsch and Lovie Simone for Daphne Blake and lastly Patrick Schwarzenegger and Koch for Fred Jones.

While we’re still a ways away from the new Scooby-Doo series hitting our screens, Koch recently shared his thoughts on the dream casting during an appearance on the news outlet’s Awardist podcast.

“Now, Cooper, I know you’re not on social media, so you may not have seen this, but Entertainment Weekly, we put out a video with our suggestions for who we would love to see in a cast for the live-action Scooby Doo series that’s been announced, and our social team picked you as a potential for Fred. Is that a role that will ever interest you?” host Gerrald Hall inquired.

In response, Koch exclaimed, “F**k yeah,” before adding, “That’s awesome. I love that.”

The upcoming Scooby-Doo TV series is just one of the many projects Koch is open to starring in.

When speaking to VMAN in February, the Swallowed star revealed his interest in starring in adaptations of Giovanni’s Room, All Fours, and A Little Life,

“I don’t want it to sound like I’m conceited, like I can do whatever I want,” Koch continued. “It’s more like, I just want to do things that I feel have meaning and purpose that I’m passionate about.”

Published in 1956 by the legendary James Baldwin, Giovanni’s Room is widely regarded as one of the greatest LGBTQIA+ novels of all time, yet a film adaptation has never come to fruition.

Exploring themes of homosexuality, bisexuality, internalised homophobia, masculinity, and alienation, the novel follows David, an American man living in Paris who falls in love with an Italian bartender named Giovanni.

All Fours (2024), written by Miranda July, centres on a woman experiencing a sexual awakening mid-life, while A Little Life (2015) chronicles the lives of four friends as they grapple with substance abuse, sexual assault and depression.

In addition to the aforementioned literary works, Koch has expressed an interest in joining Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming American Psycho project.

“I was just saying to [another interviewer] that Luca [Guadagnino] is doing American Psycho. I mean, I think I could do Patrick Bateman, don’t you think?” he told The Hollywood Reporter in October. “I mean, I haven’t played a serial killer yet. So, I think I could do it.”

After starring in the LGBTQIA+ horror films Swallowed and They/Them (2022), Koch gained international recognition last year for his role in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology series Monsters.

His portrayal of Erik received widespread critical acclaim, especially for the one-take fifth episode, ‘The Hurt Man,’ earning him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film.