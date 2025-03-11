Colton Underwood breaks down his steamy self-care routine that helps him feel “sexy”

Colton Underwood has detailed his self-care routine that helps him feel confident and sexy.

Since coming out as gay in 2021, the Bachelor star has been booked and busy both professionally and personally.

From starring in his Netflix reality TV series Coming Out Colton to meeting and later marrying political strategist Jordan C. Brown, Underwood has been living his life to the fullest.

In May, the reality TV star achieved another milestone when he and his husband announced they were expanding their family.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome our baby boy and really get to embrace ‘Daddyhood’ in a whole new way,” he said in a statement.

“Jordan and I are looking forward to all the little moments, like holding, feeding, and changing him. But above all, we’re most excited to show him just how loved he already is.”

While Underwood’s life is jam-packed with work appearances and fatherhood duties, the former athlete has still managed to find time to treat himself.

In a recent interview with PRIDE, the former NFL star got candid about the activities he partakes in to “channel his inner sexy.”

“Oh gosh. I have an incredible partner who loves and supports me and makes me feel good. Then I just find random times to take care of myself,” he explained.

“Whether it’s a hot tub, a coffee, a Barry’s boot camp workout class, or an Equinox steam room, I don’t know; we’ll figure it out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Brown-Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

After interviewer Ricky Cornish joked about loving an Equinox steam room, Underwood cheekily replied: “I should have known saying that to this publication! Sorry.”

The Bachelorette star’s recent interview comes a few months after he opened up about his coming out journey and “homoerotic” locker room experiences on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Underwood told host Alex Copper that he “knew” he was “different” from the age of six: “I wasn’t like the other kids. I wasn’t like the other boys in my class.

“And I couldn’t really fully process it until high school, to understand that, ‘Hey, I’m attracted to men.'”

He went on to discuss his time in the football industry, where he played for Illinois State before signing with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Due to the lack of out players, he didn’t feel comfortable being open about his sexuality with his teammates, adding he didn’t want to be a “distraction” to them or his coach.

“And other players in the locker room weren’t very friendly,” he reminisced. “The locker room is extremely homophobic, but it’s also very homoerotic.

“It’s like slapping in the ass, commenting on each other’s dicks, and then all of a sudden being called a f*g and queer and all these derogatory [words]. You’re like, ‘Wait… hold on.’ Especially for someone in the closet, you’re like, ‘This is really messed up.'”

You can listen to Colton Underwood’s full Call Her Daddy interview here.