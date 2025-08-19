Chiquitita in conversation with Sara Ramirez: RED INK and the legacy of Cecilia Gentili

“We’re not sensitive, non-funny snowflakes. Some of the funniest people I know are trans,” says Chiquitita, simultaneously blending the blush on her cheek. “Because some of the funniest people in the world have experienced some of the hardest things.”

She’s getting stage-ready for her triumphant performance in Cecilia Gentili’s RED INK, the one-woman show by the late trans icon and activist Cecilia Gentili, which is currently making waves at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (just ask superfan Rosie O’Donnell). Part stand-up, part camp, RED INK is Gentili’s autobiographical search for faith in 1970s Argentina.

Alongside her advocacy for immigrants and sex workers, Gentili performed the show twice Off-Broadway. Since her passing, Gentili’s own chosen daughter (and Brooklyn nightlife star), Chiquitita, has taken up the mantle to portray the power of being a trans Latina, a sex worker, and also–hilarious.

In a transatlantic Zoom call, Chiquitita met with Tony Award winner Sara Ramirez (one of RED INK’s producers) to discuss bringing the show to a global audience, Cecilia’s lasting impact, and what not to eat in Scotland.

Sara: Hi, Chiquitita! I have the honour and the pleasure of speaking with Chiquitita, who’s currently starring in Cecilia Gentili’s RED INK at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. Edinburgh? Am I pronouncing that correctly?

Chiquitita: EdinBR-UH. They hate it when you call it “Edin-bor-ough.” They hate that!

Sara: Between a bro and a bra. Got it!

Chiquitita: The food here is quite something. It is quite something.

Sara: Do tell.

Chiquitita: I don’t understand how these people are walking and alive and have nutrition in their body, because all they eat is chips!

Sara: What has your experience been like in Edinburgh, Scotland?

Chiquitita: There’s a line in RED INK where I say, “We should always terrorise cisgender people. It’s not that hard. Sometimes all you have to do is just show up.” When it comes to flyering and getting people to come to the show, I get to show them a little bit of my personality. Any time I flyer, I’ll wave it on my butt and be like, ‘Take it! Take it or you’re transphobic!’, or I’ll just roll it up and put it in someone’s bag. Little shit where they can be like, ‘Oh, okay, this person’s a clown. And they’re safe.’

Sara: Have you found any of our people out there?

Chiquitita: Oh, yes, of course. I’ve advertised the show on the Grindr grid. It’s there every day. Refreshing the page, so that it shows up for everybody.

Sara: What does starring in RED INK mean to you, and why do you think it’s an important work to share with the world right now?

Chiquitita: I get to teach anyone that didn’t already know about Cecilia about her work, her legacy and her advocacy. She was an undocumented sex worker. She was from Argentina. She advocated for people with HIV and homeless people. She had such a way of bringing people in with humour and showing you that you’re allowed to as well. She’s making fun of herself before you even get a chance. I don’t know if that’s a Latin quality or if that’s a coping mechanism or both.

Sara: Maybe both. I remember hearing from folks close to Cecilia that she saw herself in you, and I’m just so grateful for you and the ways that you are carrying her legacy forward.