Charli XCX is reportedly in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia adaptation

Charli XCX is reportedly being eyed to join Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Chronicles of Narnia adaptation.

Back in 2023, it was announced that the Barbie filmmaker would be writing and directing two films based on the critically acclaimed book series of the same name.

Shortly after the news was revealed, Gerwig opened up about signing on to the Netflix project while appearing on the Total Film podcast.

“I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” she explained.

“I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And it’s exciting.”

While details surrounding its release have slowly been announced, information about the film’s cast has been kept under wraps… until now.

On 6 March, Deadline reported that Charli XCX – pop superstar and founder of BRAT Summer – is being considered for the role of Jadis the White Witch – who Tilda Swinton famously played in the mid-2000s films.

According to the news outlet, the ‘365’ singer is one of the studio’s top choices for the role. While nothing is concrete, conversations regarding Charli’s potential involvement have reportedly been going on for a while.

Of course, the news of Charli potentially playing The White Witch resulted in chaotic reactions from fans on social media.

“Lucy, Edmund, Peter & Susan walking into Narnia and seeing rave lights and seeing everybody doing a lil key doing a lil line,” one fan tweeted.

Another social media user commented: “Greta has never disappointed with her casting decisions, so I’m seated for this.”

A third fan wrote: “Ooh she’s really coming for this EGOT status.”

Aside from potentially starring in Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia film, Charli is set to have a very busy year.

In April, the Grammy-winning talent will be performing at not one but three festivals – Axe Ceremonia 2025, Tecate Pal Norte 2025 and the California-based Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

That same month, she’ll embark on a BRAT Arena Tour – which ends in May – before performing on the summer festival circuit starting in June, including a headline spot at Glastonbury 2025.

As of writing, neither Charli nor Netflix has addressed the casting rumours.