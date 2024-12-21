Charli XCX and Troye Sivan bringing SWEAT tour to Primavera Sound 2025

The SWEAT tour is coming to Europe for one night only.

Back in September, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan captivated pop culture enthusiasts when they embarked on their critically acclaimed joint tour.

Similar to their solo summer performances, the setlist consisted of tracks from their extensive catalogue – including their critically acclaimed albums Something To Give Each Other and BRAT.

While it received rave reviews during its run, the SWEAT tour only travelled to the US and Canada.

Fortunately, European fans will finally get to experience Charli and Troye’s epic show during the former’s headlining set at Primavera Sound 2025.

The ‘Apple’ singer revealed the exciting news on 20 December, dubbing their exciting reunion, “SWEAT Pt 2.”

“Ok, so I know it’s already been announced that I’m headlining Primavera next year, but I had this idea……… @troyesivan u wanna?” her caption read.

In response, Sivan uploaded his own Instagram post with the same photos and a cheeky caption, agreeing to Charli’s proposition.

“K, here’s the plan..SWEAT reunion HEADLINING @primavera_sound (on my 30th bday)?? Don’t mind if I do @charli_xcx,” he wrote.

Charli and Troye’s exciting announcement was an immediate hit with fans, with many celebrating their upcoming SWEAT reunion on social media.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “OMFG SWEAT TOUR PRIMAVERAA???? AND I ALREADY HAVE TICKETS.”

Another fan tweeted: SWEAT-MAVERA 2025??? We fucking WON!

A third fan added: “Gay Glasto just got a whole lot gayer!!!!!”

Alongside Charli and Troye, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter will headline Primavera Sound 2025, which will take place in Barcelona, Spain.

The festival will also include performances by FKA Twigs, HAIM, Beach House, Clario, beabadoobee and more.

Charli’s recent announcement arrives seven months after she changed the pop music sphere with her sixth studio album, BRAT.

Upon its release, the record was met with widespread critical acclaim, becoming the 16th highest-rated album of all time on Metacritic and Charli’s first top three entry in the U.S.

Various singles climbed the worldwide charts and earned viral status, particularly ‘360‘ ‘Guess’ ft Billie Eilish and ‘Apple’, the latter of which spawned a dance craze on TikTok.

The sound, aesthetic and impact of the album led to ‘brat summer‘ a way of life that Charli explained as: “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.

“Who feels like herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”