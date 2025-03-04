Chappell Roan shares release date for The Giver and gives update on second album

POP MUSIC EMERGENCY ALERT: Chappell Roan has announced the release date for her highly anticipated single ‘The Giver.’

Back in November, the ‘Naked in Manhattan’ singer surprised fans when she debuted her new sapphic country anthem, ‘The Giver’ on Saturday Night Live.

Dressed in a stunning Western-inspired ensemble and voluminous hair reminiscent of Dolly Parton, Chappell oozed confidence while singing the track’s cheeky lyrics about expertly pleasing a woman and “getting the job done”.

While Chappell has treated fans to exciting and unapologetically queer teasers for ‘The Giver,’ she has refrained from announcing its release date… until now.

On 4 March, after months of anticipation, the ‘Coffee’ singer took to Instagram to reveal that ‘The Giver’ will be released on Thursday (13 March).

In addition to announcing the release date, Chappell also gave insight into her creative process for the track and whether her untitled sophomore album will go in a country direction.

“[Daniel Nigro] and I wrote this togther, and it was so fun! We’ve never done a country song, and I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” she wrote.

“I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars,” the pop superstar wrote.

“Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is… hmm, right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun, and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall.”

Naturally, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement for ‘The Giver’s release.

One Chappell Roan enthusiast on Bluesky wrote: “Apologies in advance for the person I will become when this drops.”

Another fan tweeted: “Bottoms on blu ray and the giver out next week. March is the best month omg.”

A third fan added: “FINALLY !!!!!! NO ONE TALK TO ME ON THE 13th.”

Chappell’s exciting announcement isn’t the first time she’s opened up about her next music era.

In a September cover story for Rolling Stone, the 27-year-old talent revealed that she had completed five or six tracks, including what we assume is ‘The Giver.’

“We have a country song. We have a dancy song. We have one that’s really 80s, and we have one that’s acoustic, and we have one that’s really organic, live-band, 70s vibe. It’s super weird,” she told the publication.

We’re counting down the days till Chappell Roan’s new music era officially kicks off on 13 March.