Cartoon Network expertly drags anti-LGBTQ+ commenters on their Pride Month post

Cartoon Network has clapped back at homophobic trolls targeting their celebratory Pride Month post.

On June 6, the beloved network took to Instagram to celebrate Pride with a series of LGBTQIA+ inclusive fan art featuring characters from Steven Universe and Adventure Time.

“You are an EXPERIENCE! Pride is a reminder to live bravely in your authenticity – use your voice, stand up for others, and spread love,” the caption read alongside different coloured heart emojis.

Of course, it didn’t take long for anti-LGBTQIA+ bigots to inundate the post’s comment section with hateful rhetoric.

Fortunately, Cartoon Network’s social media team didn’t let trolls get them down. Instead, they gave the homophobic users a taste of their own medicine, dishing out epic and cheeky reads in response.

When an anti-LGBTQIA+ user commented that their “childhood was gone,” the network replied: “Doesn’t seem like you’ve grown up tho.”

Cartoon Network’s social team also shut down a bigot asking if their post was a joke, writing: “Look in the mirror, you’ll see one.”

In addition to their unapologetic replies, the company posted separate comments highlighting its long history of being LGBTQIA+ inclusive.

“Watching comments be mad about characters from a show that aired 15 years ago,” they wrote before adding in another comment, “Some of yall need to rewatch some episodes, and it shows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetworkofficial)

Cartoon Network’s effortless takedown of anti-LGBTQIA+ bigots was instantly celebrated by fans, with one person writing, “Whoever is running this account, I love you.”

Another CN enthusiast echoed similar sentiments on X/Twitter, writing: “‘Look in the mirror you’ll see one’ is sending me. Whoever runs the socials of Cartoon Network needs a raise.”

A third fan on Reddit added: “My favorite part about this is that all of the characters shown are canonically LGBT. It’s not just fanart or head canons. Like, did any of these people actually watch either of these shows? Marceline and Bubblegum are canonically in a lesbian relationship, they wear each other’s clothes, sing each other love songs, and they kiss on screen in the finale episode. Don’t get me started on Steven Universe…”

As fans have mentioned, Cartoon Network has be a longtime ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, with an array of their shows including canonically queer characters and storylines.

The company even made history when its popular series Steven Universe became the first animated show to have an LGBTQIA+ marriage proposal and wedding.

We love to see Cartoon Network pushing back against the homophobic haters.