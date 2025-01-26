“Call me!”: This fan-favourite Drag Race star wants to compete on The Traitors US

This fan-favourite Drag Race star is ready to step into her murder mystery bag.

Back in 2023, TV viewers were treated to the first season of The Traitors US.

Like its UK counterpart of the same name, the series follows 21 individuals as they arrive at a castle in the Scottish Highlands to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in hopes of winning up to $250,000.

Amongst them are “Traitors”, a group of contestants selected by host Alan Cumming whose job is to “murder” their remaining players – the “Faithfuls” – while remaining undetected to steal the final prize fund for themselves.

Since its release, The Traitors US has become a massive hit among critics and TV enthusiasts – with many praising the series for its diverse cast of reality TV stars, Cumming’s hosting abilities and, of course, the backstabbing drama.

In addition to the aforementioned praises, the show has made waves among Drag Race fans due to its inclusion of iconic queens like Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen – who starred in season two and season three, respectively.

While viewers are still immersed in the third season, this fan-favourite RuGirl has already thrown her name in the ring for a future season of the popular Peacock series.

During a recent interview with PRIDE, Drag Race season eight star Kim Chi spilt the tea on her reality TV future and if she would return for future All Stars season.

While the beloved talent wasn’t completely closed off to the idea, Kim told the news outlet that she was unsure whether she was interested in competing with her drag again.

However, the Kim Chi Chic Cosmetics founder did reveal an interest in giving The Traitors US a try, telling PRIDE: “Traitors, call me! I’d be so good on that show.”

Kim also expressed a desire to be a faithful who gets recruited to be a traitor.

“I love social deduction games. I’m very nerdy. There’s a game called Blood on the Clocktower, which is basically Traitors but much more intense. I’m very good at these games,” the LA-based performer revealed.

Kim’s recent interview comes two weeks after Bob was banished from the show during the fourth episode of season three.

Despite her early exit from the Scottish castle, the Sibling Rivalry co-host delivered an array of chaotic moments as one of the four traitors.

From convincing her fellow traitors to kill off two fan-favourite housewives – Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan – to her epic roundtable fight with Zac Efron’s brother Dylan, Bob effortlessly brought the drama and some of the best reality TV moments of 2025 so far.

You can watch The Traitors US every Thursday on Peacock.