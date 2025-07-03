Buffy: Charisma Carpenter breaks silence on potential return in upcoming reboot

Charisma Carpenter has opened up about the possibility of her return in the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

Back in February, it was announced that Hulu was reviving the iconic fantasy drama with Gellar set to star and executive produce, Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao as director and Poker Face showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as writers.

While the Wolf Pack star has been confirmed to return as the titular hero — widely regarded as one of the best television characters in history — The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she will “recur” but not “be its central focus.”

Since that fateful day, the Buffy fandom has been bubbling with excitement over the return to New Sunnydale.

Even a few of the original show’s stars are eager for the reboot, like Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase in the first three seasons of Buffy and four seasons of Angel.

“I am so excited for fans, and I know it will be fantastic because of who’s involved. To see this actually happen for the fans makes me thrilled,” she told IGN in a recent interview.

While Cordelia tragically died in the fifth season of Angel, Carpenter opened up about her hopes to make a return in the reboot.

“I don’t know really what to make of it. I’m sure there are caveats – Cordelia died on Angel, not on Buffy. I don’t know what that means for Cordelia specifically, but I’m hopeful that it includes Cordelia, obviously,” she told the news outlet.

“It would be a dream to be included, and it would just be so poetic for that to occur, and for it to occur with this group.”

She added: “These writers are wildly creative, I’m sure they could figure it out if they wanted to, if it was a fan thing, where if there was a thirst or craving or need for Cordelia to be there, I’m sure with one hell of a creative team they have leading the writers room, it would be possible.”

Towards the end of her statement, Carpenter reflected on Cordelia’s journey in the original show and Angel, stating that “she’d grown so much”.

“[Cordelia] was built up so big, she had this remarkable journey, and for her to go out the way that she did just felt so unjust,” she said.

While details regarding the Buffy reboot are limited, we know Gellar is 100 per cent open to the idea of bringing back dead characters.

In a June interview with Vanity Fair Italia, the Scooby Doo star teased that the upcoming series will “try and find a balance between new and old characters,” adding that it’s her dream to “bring back everyone who has died.”

“But space will have to be made for new stories as well,” she continued.

She also confirmed that the reboot will be “lighter” than the last few seasons of Buffy and will incorporate more modern themes and storylines.

“One of the surprising aspects of Buffy is that it’s always been a crossover series,” she added.

“We’re trying to figure out how to modernise the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today.”

Gellar and Carpenter’s recent interviews come a month after the former announced that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong would be the new ‘Chosen One.’

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar told Deadline.

“To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”

Watch Gellar offer Armstrong the lead role in the new series below.