Bros star Luke Macfarlane gets his hands dirty in sizzling new shoot

Luke Macfarlane is serving ripped DILF energy in his new shoot, and it’s getting fans (including us) hot and bothered.

In a rugged new spread for Out’s March/April cover – photographed by John Russo – the Bros star gets his hands dirty and traverses a wilderness backdrop.

In one snapshot, Macfarlane is crouching in a stream with a shovel in hand while wearing a white tank top and ripped blue jeans.

Another photo showcases the semi-shirtless Hallmark star soaking wet in a tranquil creek, with his impressive chest and abs on full display.

Macfarlane also shows off his well-sculpted biceps and quads in a photo of him shovelling dirt.

Since the cover’s release, fans have flocked to the publication’s Instagram comment section with relatable and thirst-fueled reactions.

One commenter wrote: “And we’re just supposed to go about our days now?!”

Another Luke Macfarlane enthusiast commented: “In the woods, in the bathroom, in my bed… wherever he wants.”

A third fan added: “Truly one of the most beautiful men on the planet.”

In addition to stunning photos, Macfarlane sat down with Out to discuss his journey as an actor, including his extensive working relationship with the Hallmark Channel.

“I’ve worked with Hallmark a really long time, and they’ve grown with me, and they’ve let me try different things, different kinds of characters,” he told the publication.

“They’ve let me play an out gay man on their network, so I’ve been part of their change as well.”

He also dished about his upcoming film This Is Not a Test, describing the zombie horror based on Courtney Summers’s young adult novel as “fun as heck.”

“I’m really, legitimately looking forward to it. There’s gonna be fight scenes, there’s gonna be blood, there’s gonna be acting, and I’m really excited to work with these actors, too,” he said.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on set with… 21, 22-year-olds, so that’ll be really fun.”

Lastly, Macfarlane peeled back the curtain on how his life has changed since becoming a father alongside longtime partner and former ski champion Hig Roberts.

“I find I’m so much more loving and compassionate with people. And I didn’t expect that. I spend so much time looking at the world through Tess’ eyes and trying to figure out her needs and wants,” he explains.

“And so you’re tapping into this deep well of attention and empathy for somebody. I do find that that is translated to other people in my life that maybe I was a little more impatient with.”

The 45-year-old went on to say that his new outlook has changed his relationship with Roberts for the better, revealing that he is “much more sympathetic to his feelings.”

Check out Macfarlane’s full interview and behind-the-scenes video of his Out cover shoot here.