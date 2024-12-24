Bros star Billy Eichner to star in a new Christmas film for Amazon

Billy Eichner has secured his next project, and it’s going to be a Christmas film.

According to a report from Page Six, the Bros star co-wrote the upcoming project with playwright and Sister Act screenwriter Paul Rudnick.

While the untitled film, which was sold to Amazon, is in its early stages, Eichner shared a few details with the news outlet about what fans can expect.

“It’s about a mother-son duo from New York City who go up to spend Christmas with my character’s creepy brother in a charming small town in Vermont,” he explained.

As of writing, a release date for the untitled Christmas film has yet to be announced.

Eichner’s recent movie news comes days after he opened up about his love for Christmas on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I am obsessed with Christmas. I had the best, most amazing parents. They were super liberal. They let me see and do anything I wanted to do, right? The only thing they wouldn’t let me do is have a Christmas Tree,” he said.

Eichner went on to say that his parents’ decision stemmed from them being Jewish.

“We weren’t even religious. They had to beg me to get bar mitzvahed. I don’t know, they didn’t want other people in the neighbourhood to know we had a tree,” he explained.

“So, as an adult, I completely fetishize Christmas because they withheld it from me. So, like, now, Christmas is my kink… I’m sure Jesus would be thrilled about that.”

Over the last few years, Eichner has remained booked and busy, with the 46-year-old staring in various Ryan Murphy series and Disney‘s live-action Lion King films, including the recently released Mufasa: The Lion King.

In 2022, the Difficult People star made history when his hit movie Bros became the first gay romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio.

Co-written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors), the feel-good film follows New York singletons Bobby Lieber (Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) as they navigate their commitment issues and budding romantic feelings.

Following its release, Bros earned universal acclaim from moviegoers and critics, with many praising its principal LGBTQ+ cast and comedic storytelling.

It also earned an 89% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

We can’t wait to see Eichner bring his new Christmas film to life.