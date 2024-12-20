Brazilian singer Ludmilla expecting baby girl with wife Brunna Gonçalves

Congratulations are in order for Ludmilla and her wife, Brunna Gonçalves.

Back in November, the lovebirds surprised fans when they announced that they were expecting their first child during the ‘Sua Preferida’ singer’s Numanice 3 concert.

In a video from the São Paulo-based event, Brunna is shown opening up her oversized shirt to reveal her stomach, resulting in a smiling Ludmilla kneeling to cradle her wife’s adorable baby bump.

The day after their exciting announcement, the Grammy-winning talent reflected on the heartwarming moment, writing: “Yesterday was the most unforgettable day of all time, very blessed, gratitude to God for all of this.”

Brunna echoed similar sentiments in her own post, expressing excitement over carrying their baby.

“Will never forget yesterday, never felt the same emotion! @ludmilla bearing our child was my biggest dream, and now it has become reality, thank you! WE’RE GOING TO BE MOMS! It’s a happiness that can’t fit in the chest! Are you team BOY OR GIRL?” she wrote.

Since that fateful day, fans have eagerly awaited for the beloved couple to share more information about their pregnancy journey, including the baby’s gender.

On 17 December, the wait finally came to an end when Ludmilla revealed on Instagram that they were expecting a little girl.

“It’s a girl,” her caption read alongside a video of them reacting to the joyous news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUDMILLA (@ludmilla)

At the start of the clip, Ludmilla and Brunna are standing in the middle of a flower-decorated stage alongside toy blocks that read “Baby Brumilla.”

After an announcer leads attendees in a count down to 10, the pair push down a white box, launching pink smoke cannons and streamers into the sky.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to inundate the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One person wrote: “The most beautiful, aaaaaaa I love you 3.”

Another fan commented: “May this beautiful princess come with good health.”

A day before announcing their baby’s gender, Ludmilla and Brunna shared an adorable video that revealed their family’s emotional reactions to their pregnancy.

“It’s very gratifying to know that our child is already coming to this world surrounded by so much warmth and love! The video you most asked for is here,” they wrote in a shared Instagram post.

“We’re now counting down to the big day when we find out baby Brumilla’s gender. IT IS TOMORROW !! Anyone else anxious there too?” they wrote in a shared Instagram post.

We can’t wait to see Ludmilla and Brunna be doting moms to their baby girl.