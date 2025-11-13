Blue star Duncan James confirms relationship with Alexander Roque: ‘He’s a real sweetheart’

Duncan James is off the market!

While attending the Children with Cancer UK Gala in London, the Blue band member confirmed that he is dating burlesque dancer and actor Alexander Roque, describing him as “really considerate” and a “real sweetheart.”

“He is a very handsome boy. It’s new and it’s exciting. He’s a real sweetheart. He’s a bit of a love bug, which is sweet. And he’s showering me [with] lots of love,” Duncan revealed to the Daily Mail.

“And he’s like a big, gentle giant. So it’s just really, he’s really kind, really considerate. And it’s just been fun.”

James went on to reveal that Roque has already received approval from his mother and Blue bandmates.

“He’s met my mum. She likes him. Which is good, because trust me, if Fiona doesn’t like them, you know about it,” he gushed.

“The boys met him first. Because he came to a gig and met the boys, and they all like him as well.”

James’s romance with Roque comes months after the former called it quits with his longtime boyfriend, Rodrigo Reis.

In the aforementioned interview, the Celebrity Masterchef star had nothing but good things to say about his ex, assuring that they were still friends and that their relationship came to a “natural end.”

On 6 November, Roque made an appearance on James’ Instagram, after the latter posted a carousel recap of his October activities.

“Swipe right. A little October recap! Thanks for being a fun-filled month surrounded by my family and friends. We also released a new song called “wasteMyLove” by @officialblue. Let me know what you think in the comments below,” James’ caption read.

In two of the photos, the lovebirds are shown wearing tight swim briefs as they soak up the sun in a glamorous pool. Another photo featured them showing off their ripped bodies again, this time dressed in spooky Halloween costumes.

In addition to his ongoing involvement in the hit boy band Blue, James is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks, Doctor Who: The Eighth Doctor Adventures, Help, and his appearances on various reality TV programs.

Check out James and Roque’s adorable Instagram photos here or below.