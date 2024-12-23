Barbie director Greta Gerwig clears the air on those sequel rumours

Greta Gerwig sets the record straight on the Barbie sequel rumours.

On 13 December, The Hollywood Reporter announced that a second film was in the “early stages” of development at Warner Brothers.

According to a “well-placed” source, Gerwig and her writing partner/husband, Noah Baumbach, had reportedly come up with an idea and brought it to the movie studio.

Another source told the news outlet that despite being in its early stages, it has “opened the door for deal talk.”

However, before fans could get their pink outfits lined up, a representative for Gerwig and Baumbach swiftly denied the news in a statement to the aforementioned news outlet.

“This reporting is not legitimate,” they said. A Warner Bros. rep echoed similar sentiments, adding, “THR’s reporting is inaccurate.”

While it looks like a Barbie sequel isn’t happening – well, at least at the moment – Gerwig isn’t wholly opposed to the idea.

During her March interview for Time’s Women of the Year feature, the Little Women director said: “My North Star is, ‘What do I deeply love? What do I really care about? What’s the story underneath this story?

“If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don’t find an undertow, there’s no more.”

Barbie’s lead star and producer, Margot Robbie, seemed to share the same outlook when she spoke to the Associated Press in November 2023.

“I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next,” she said.

After years of anticipation, Barbie finally hit cinemas worldwide in July 2023.

The film follows a “stereotypical” Barbie (Robbie) who resides in Barbie Land, a matriarchal society where women are self-sufficient and occupy all positions of power.

After Barbie begins to worry about her mortality, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery into the real world – assisted by her “stereotypical” himbo boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling).

Following its release, the fantasy comedy received universal acclaim from viewers and critics for its clever script, empowering feminist message and Robbie’s performance as the titular character.

In addition to the aforementioned praises, the record-breaking film was lauded for its diverse cast, which included America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, and the legendary Mirren, who played the film’s narrator.

For more Barbie content, check out GAY TIMES‘ interview with Issa Rae and Simu Liu.