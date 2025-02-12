“The side of me you haven’t seen”: Bake Off star John Whaite joins OnlyFans

Reality TV personality John Whaite has ushered in a spicy new era.

After bursting onto the scene in 2012 with his winning appearance on The Great British Bake Off, the beloved talent became a mainstay in the TV sphere.

From appearing as a guest chef on various talk shows to making Strictly Come Dancing history as one half of the show’s first-ever same-sex male pairing, the John Whaite Bakes author captivated pop culture enthusiasts.

However, in 2023, Whaite announced that he was leaving TV following the cancellation of Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, a show on which he regularly appeared.

“Honestly, I am completely fine. This is the truth, I was going to leave TV this year anyway,” he said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“That’s why I’ve been off Packed Lunch for a couple of weeks just to get my head in the gear, and I just came to the conclusion that I think my career in television is now done. I’ve had a great run and loved it.”

Since leaving the TV industry, Whaite has focused on other ventures in the baked goods industry and, most recently, the adult content world.

On 11 February, it was reported that Whaite joined the popular subscription-based website OnlyFans.

According to his profile, the author of Perfect Plates in 5 Ingredients promises fans “regular content” that isn’t behind a paywall and engagement through direct messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite)

“The side of me you haven’t seen… yet. From solo play to collabs, it’s all here,” his caption reads.

As of this writing, fans can select between a £10 ($12) monthly subscription or £27 ($32.40) three-month subscription bundle.

Lastly, Whaite’s profile boasts over 117 posts, including 44 photos and 65 videos.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the former Sunday Brunch guest chef addressed his shift into OnlyFans, stating: “Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business.

“Now, I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses. One sells brownies and cookies, while the other is a meatier enterprise… If you want to buy my sweet treats, head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat, head to my OnlyFans page.”

This isn’t the first time Whaite has joined OnlyFans; his first attempt was in August 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite)

At the time, the Bake Off winner revealed to fans that his profile would feature “cheekier” fitness-based content instead of “porn.”

“Though I do have friends who do porn and think sex work should be respected, but that’s a different story!” he wrote, per Metro.uk.

“All my content on OF is of the sort that I’ve already shared on Instagram, but for the above reasons, I think it’s more appropriate behind a paywall.”

However, a few months after joining the site, Whaite deleted his profile.

For more information about Whaite’s new OnlyFans and his Ruff Puff Brownies business, click here.