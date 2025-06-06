Arnold Schwarzenegger shares candid reaction to son Patrick’s White Lotus nude scene

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed his initial reaction to Patrick Schwarzenegger’s nude scene in The White Lotus.

In a recent episode of Variety’s “Actors on Actors,“ the father-and-son duo reflected on their careers and most memorable projects.

When discussing Patrick’s role in The White Lotus season three, Arnold opened up about his initial reaction to seeing his son’s viral nude scene in the premiere episode.

“I couldn’t believe. I said to myself that, okay, I’m watching your show, and I’m watching you with your butt sticking out there, and all of sudden, I see the weenie,“ the Terminator star recalled.

“And I said to myself, what is going on here? I mean, this is crazy. And then I said to myself, ‘Well, Arnold, hello? You did the same thing in Conan and in Terminator, all of these films you were naked in, so don’t complain about it.’“

Towards the end of his story, Arnold joked that he wasn’t expecting Patrick to follow his footsteps “so closely.“

Naturally, the moment resulted in varying reaction from social media users, with one person on X/Twitter writing, “not the weenie“ alongside a crying emoji.

Another viewer commented: “Having this conversation with your dad is crazy.“

A third fan user tweeted: “Even if I had a father this progressive I’d sooner kms than hear him talk about my butt.”

Even Patrick reacted to his dad’s story, commenting, “Who the heck says weenie?“ alongside a laughing emoji.

The pair’s Actors on Actors interview isn’t the first time Arnold has addressed his son’s work in The White Lotus.

In March, the Kindergarten Cop star shared his unfiltered reaction to the show’s “incest brothers“ plotline, which took a significant turn in episode six.

Following the full moon party, Saxon (Patrick) and his younger brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) wake up the next day with no memory of their drug-filled celebration.

However, as the day progresses, the Ratliff brothers begin to remember their inappropriate familial relations, including Lochlan jerking off Saxon while having sex with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon).

After the episode’s premiere, Patrick posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and his on-screen brother, Sam Nivola, on X, which featured them wearing each other’s swim shorts. In response, Arnold quote-tweeted a gif of himself turning around and doubling back in shock.

Check out the father-son pair’s full Actors on Actor’s interview below.