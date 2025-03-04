Armie Hammer opens up about ‘hot and heavy’ gay sex experience

Armie Hammer has opened up about his first gay sex experience.

In a recent interview on his HammerTime podcast, the Call Me By Your Name star spoke with mental health coach Dani Druz about his experiences with same-sex experimentation and his encounters on the gay hook-up app Grindr.

“I tried hooking up with a dude one time, and it was hilarious because I was like, ‘Women are the worst, gay dudes have it so easy,’” said Hammer. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna give this a try. Like, maybe this actually works for me, let’s give it a try.’”

Hammer went on to reveal that he was once at a restaurant, where his phone was ‘blowing up’ from Grindr notifications: “Someone else is like, ‘I’m at the same restaurant – do you want a blowjob in the bathroom?’ And you’re like, ‘Hey guys, I’ll be back in five minutes.’

“I met this dude, handsome, French, the whole thing. I was like, ‘Okay, this could work, this could work. Let’s try this.’ I remember I started making out with him, and I just remember being like, ‘God… beards. Women like it when you shave, like, this thing is f**king rough, how do I get in there?’”

Hammer continued: “I put my arms around him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, these shoulders are so wide, he’s so big, like, he’s almost my height. This is so strange.’ And it did, physically for me, absolutely nothing. Nothing, like, not even a twitch.”

Although the actor admitted that the encounter got “hotter and heavier”, he was “going through the motions” and “not feeling anything”: “Then he reached for my d**k and I was like, ‘You’re not going to touch my flaccid penis, this is not going to happen, I’m sorry.’”

Hammer is best-known to LGBTQIA+ audiences for his iconic role as Oliver in Luca Guadagnino’s gay romantic drama Call Me By Your Name (2017), in which he starred opposite Timothee Chalamet.

In 2021, Hammer was dropped by his talent agency and publicist when multiple women came forward with sexual abuse allegations, leading to a significant public fallout and ongoing legal battles. Following investigations by the LAPD in 2023, Hammer was not charged.

Watch Armie Hammer open up about his same-sex experimentation here or below.