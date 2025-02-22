Agatha All Along: Marvel boss shares hopeful update on a potential season 2

A Marvel executive has shared a hopeful and exciting update about the future of Agatha All Along.

Back in September, the highly anticipated Marvel series finally made its way to Disney+.

Set after the events of WandaVision, the show follows Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) as she embarks on a treacherous journey down the Witches’ Road with the help of her newly formed coven: Billy “Teen” Kaplan/Maximoff (Joe Locke), Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone).

The synopsis reads: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.

“Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.”

Throughout its exciting run, Agatha All Along received rave reviews from fans and critics, with many lauding its stellar story, captivating special effects, campy horror, and unapologetic LGBTQIA+ representation.

Despite being positioned as a limited series, rumours about a potential second season began to circulate following the show’s explosive finale.

Fan excitement rose to new heights when Disney+ submitted Agatha All Along as a comedy series vs as a limited series for the 2025 awards show season – including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Emmys.

However, in the midst of growing speculation, LuPone seemingly shut down the season two rumors when she appeared on Andy Cohen Sirius XM show in January.

“There won’t be one. Jack Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer, and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season,’ and she said, ‘I don’t do second seasons. They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision, and I didn’t,'” the Broadway legend recalled. “She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs.”

While LuPone’s interview seemingly dashed the hopes of an Agatha All Along season two, a creative from Marvel recently teased that all might not be lost.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation – Brad Winderbaum – described the show as having “linear series potential.”

“A show like Agatha, to me, is concept-based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it,” he explained.

When the publication asked Winderbaum if he was aware of LuPone’s aforementioned interview, the Marvel exec delivered a coy and nonchalant answer.

“What’d she say? All I know is Patti’s unbelievable. Her performance in that series is just incredible. That show, that’s one of my favourite things, hands down, that I’ve been a part of,” he gushed.

“And the chemistry of that cast and Jac in that showrunner role, it just really was magic. Sorry, that’s cheesy, but it really was.”

While the future of Agatha All Along remains unclear, we know that Hahn and her castmates are open to reprising their witchy roles.

In December, the Parks and Recreation star revealed to Deadline: “I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity.

“It was a very life-altering deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day.”

All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are available to stream on Disney+.