“A masterpiece”: LGBTQ+ fans react to Issa Rae and Emma Corrin’s Black Mirror episode

Issa Rae and Emma Corrin’s sapphic Black Mirror episode has left fans absolutely gutted.
On 10 April, the hit anthology series made its grand return following a two-year hiatus.
Like previous entries, season seven takes a deep look at “humanity’s worst traits, greatest innovations and more” across six stand-alone episodes.
Since its release, Black Mirror season seven has received universal acclaim from critics and fans – with many praising the show’s writing, cast performances, and thought-provoking concepts.
The season has also secured an 89% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
However, one episode that thoroughly captivated fans –especially LGBTQIA+ viewers – is ‘Hotel Reverie.’
In the episode, A-list acting talent Brandy Friday (Rae) agrees to star in a remake of the classic romantic movie Hotel Reveire using the immersive AI software Redream.
Stepping into a gender swap version of the film’s lead character, Brandy stars alongside her favourite Hollywood actress, Dorothy Chambers (Corrin). However, remaking the classic film is easier said than done for Brandy, who gets stuck in the AI simulation and falls in love with Dorothy.
Over the last few days, fans on social media have celebrated the emotional sapphic episode, with one person on X/Twitter writing: “The black mirror episode with Issa Rae and Emma Corrin ……. my heart is aching.”
A second viewer echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Yeah, give Hotel Reverie all the awards. I’m talking Emmys, Grammys everything. A cinematic masterpiece.”
A third fan added: “Hotel Reverie just fucked me up and I genuinely don’t think I’ll be ok for a little bit…. not even tryna be funny or relatable or kiki. as a longer and a yearner, storylines like that ruin my life.”
Some viewers also compared ‘Hotel Reviere’ with another iconic sapphic Black Mirror episode, ‘San Junipero’ (season 3).
“The new season of #BlackMirror could potentially be one of its best. Hotel Reverie episode is the new San Junipero and deserves all the awards!” one fan tweeted.
In a recent interview with Out, Rae opened up about the episode’s emotional story, praising its writer and creator, Charlie Brooker.
“I have to give credit to Charlie and his depiction and obviously his imagination, but even in the character of Dorothy, for the character of Dorothy in the episode, it shows the fact that Dorothy was queer during this time period where she couldn’t really acknowledge those feelings and couldn’t be who she really was. And that is what ultimately led to her demise,” she told the news outlet.
“There’s this beautiful element in my character’s decision to remake this movie. Dorothy gets a chance to be who she is, even though she is this fictional character, she ultimately becomes who she’s meant to be.”
All seven seasons of Black Mirror are now available to stream on Netflix.
“Don’t cry for me. Remember me.”
Hotel Reverie, #BlackMirror
Hotel Reverie….. she found her true love in a past lifetime. #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/lU0RQdKtd9
“i want something magical“ and the something in question is hotel reverie being one of the most gut wrenching lovestories in sapphic television history #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/ErBrTZsQsv
Brandy’s address at the end in Hotel Reverie #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/NXNrIdytzp
This is the best sapphic thing I have witnessed in MONTHS. Hotel Reverie, you will be my roman empire #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/tdP6gdnUpD
HOTEL REVERIE IS THE BEST EPISODE OF TELEVISION EVER OMFG #BlackMirrorS7 #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/C4zQ1Lc2He
JUST FINISHED HOTEL REVERIE WHY DID THEY HAVE TO SEPARATE THEM IM GONNA PASS OUT THIS IS SO HOMOPHIBIC #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/eB2NSKZpST
The San Junipero reference on Hotel Reverie episode 🥰🌈 #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/HGNxZ24gzj
Hotel Reverie, you have wrecked me in ways unimaginable – What a beautiful addition to the San Junipero shaped scar on the glued-together pieces of my wee aching heart. 🖤
Oh Black Mirror, you excellent masterpiece.
Please excuse me while I go sob in a dark corner. pic.twitter.com/3MrneC5qp1
Hotel Reverie is one of the most gut-wrenching pieces of television I’ve ever seen.
If there’s one thing #BlackMirror knows how to do, it’s make a lesbian sob. pic.twitter.com/rTsAUKrTGt
Hotel Reverie might actually have been one of the most beautiful episodes of television I’ve ever watched. Emma Corrin and Issa Rae deserve awards my god. #BlackMirror
Y’all… i just watched #BlackMirror Hotel Reverie ep and… i loved it 😍
All the episodes have been great so far but this one… one of the best tv episodes I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/MCQGEH1202
I did not expect Hotel Reverie to go how it did 😭 #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/axJPfF6nB8
