“I would’ve been great to see”: 9-1-1: Lone Star boss reveals cancelled Tarlos storylines

Here’s what would have been in store for Tarlos if 9-1-1: Lone Star wasn’t cancelled.

In September, fans of the beloved first responder drama were thrown for a loop when it was announced that the fifth season would be its last.

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere,” “Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said in a statement.

While the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star was a bittersweet viewing experience for fans, its series finale made sure to deliver happy endings for the show’s characters – including fan-favourite power couple Tyler Kennedy “TK“ Strand and Carlos Reyes.

Throughout the last batch of episodes, the lovebirds went through quite a rough patch due to the stress of Carlos’ all-encompassing search for his father’s killer and the sudden arrest of TK’s stepfather Enzo – which resulted in his half-brother Jonah becoming guardian-less.

The couple faced another hurdle when they clashed over adopting Jonah. Ultimately, TK and Carlos moved past their issues – going full steam ahead with the adoption.

However, a social worker denied their request due to their dangerous jobs. Fortunately, in the series finale, the couple gained custody of Jonah after TK quit his job as an EMT.

While Tarlos’ journey ended on a high note, 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani recently revealed that their story could have looked slightly different had the show not been cancelled.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the TV creative said: “It would have been great to see an episode where TK and Carlos make the decision to adopt.

“I wish we could have displayed that journey before we put them in front of the social worker.”

Raisani also expressed disappointment over not including an episode following Carlos’ day-to-day as a Texas Ranger.

“I always regretted that I couldn’t have had a Carlos Texas Ranger episode after he had found out who had betrayed him to see what his new normal looks like at work with Campbell (Parker Young), the guy who he thought did it,” he said.

While Raisani couldn’t include the aforementioned storylines in the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star, he isn’t losing out hope on Tarlos appearing in future 9-1-1 spin-off.

In a separate interview with The Wrap, Raisani revealed that he previously pitched a TK and Carlos series to studio execs.

“I had been desperately trying to get some steam going for a Tarlos thing with the Texas Rangers, and it just couldn’t quite get the corporate liftoff,” he told the news outlet.

“In my mind, if Carlos got stationed in a new city in Texas as a Texas Ranger, and TK and Jonah went to El Paso, or went to some other city, and just tell a new story that way.”

While the Tarlos series didn’t come to fruition, Raisani affirmed to the news outlet that he hasn’t given up on the idea.

“Never say never. I pushed and pushed, and I’m not done pushing. I still believe in it very much,” he added.

Here’s hoping Tarlos will return to our screens soon in a new show or on future episodes of ABC’s 9-1-1.