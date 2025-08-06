9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rafael L. Silva sends fans into a frenzy with sultry shower shoot

Rafael L. Silva is turning up the heat.

On 5 August, the 9-1-1: Lone Star talent left fans “passed out” and “very wet” when he unveiled a new batch of photos from his shoot with New York City photographer Dean Isidro.

Shot in black and white, the steamy snaps feature Silva standing under a running showerhead, wearing a soaked white T-shirt and black jeans.

“It turns out, the shower does work,” Silva’s Instagram caption read.

Naturally, the 31-year-old’s photoshoot was a hit with fans, who flocked to the comment section to share their extremely thirsty and relatable reactions.

“That shower works remarkably well,” one person cheekily wrote.

Another fan commented: “This is the first thing I saw when I opened Instagram after work, and I almost dropped my phone.”

A third Rafael Silva enthusiast echoed similar sentiments, writing: “How am I supposed to just move on with my day??”

Check out the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rafael l. silva (@actuallyrafa)

Silva initially rose to fame as Carlos Reyes in Fox’s popular medical drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the series follows the local fire and police departments in Austin, Texas, as they navigate disasters, accidents and the complexities of their personal lives.

Following its debut, 9-1-1: Lone Star received universal acclaim for its diverse casting and leading LGBTQIA+ characters, such as power couple Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand (Roen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Silva) – affectionately known as “Tarlos”.

However, Silva’s run in the 9-1-1 universe came to a close in February following the spin-off’s cancellation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rafael l. silva (@actuallyrafa)

Fortunately, the Madame Secretary star wasn’t away from our screens for long. In June, he returned as a leading cast member on the Netflix crime drama, The Waterfront.

Set in Havenport, North Carolina, the series follows the Buckleys, a prominent yet dysfunctional family that owns a local restaurant and operates a port and land in the area. With their business slowly sinking, patriarch Harlan Buckley, who had been away due to health issues, returns to the fray to set things right and preserve his family’s legacy.

Silva plays Shawn West, the new bartender at the Buckley family restaurant, who’s hiding a very big secret.

Check out Silva in the trailer for The Waterfront below.