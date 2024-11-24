9-1-1 boss teases what’s next for Buddie following that shocking midseason finale

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear has shared new details on what fans can expect from Buck and Eddie in the second half of season eight.

On 21 November, viewers were treated to the ABC drama’s explosive midseason finale – which included storylines ranging from a dramatic multi-car pile-up to a shopping cart vigilante named ‘The Cart Cop.’

However, one moment that left viewers on edge was when Eddie (Ryan Guzman) revealed his potential move to El Paso to Buck (Oliver Stark).

The drama kicked off at the end of the episode, with Buck visiting Eddie to get his mind off Tommy and their breakup.

“I almost relapsed. I almost called Tommy, so I baked every spec of flour I had in the house, but I’m still jonesing for it,“ Buck exclaimed.

In an effort to hide his potential move, Eddie tried to turn over his iPad full of house listings discreetly before confessing his plan to his best friend.

“I’m tired of missing out on all my son’s moments before he grows up,“ Eddie revealed.

While Buck was visibly surprised by the news, he immediately shifted into the “supportive best friend“ to help Eddie look for potential housing options.

“We should move this party to the couch… you’re going to need a wingman. Some of these places are tragic, and I don’t trust you to pick a nice one on your own,“ Buck teased.

Since the release of the episode, Buddie fans have flocked to social media to express their worry over Eddie’s potential exit and the characters’ relationship going forward.

“I can’t believe we had the biggest buddie sign WHILE EDDIE IS LEAVING??“ one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan tweeted: “EDDIE LEAVING ????? Oh, bucks gonna crash tf out.“

While we’ll have to wait until 2025 to see if Eddie will move to Texas, 9-1-1 boss Minear split some tea with TV Insider on the shocking storyline and what it will mean for the fan-favourite characters.

“I think Buck feels completely torn. He wants to support Eddie. He understands how important that relationship with Christopher is,” he explained to the news outlet.

“I mean, his relationship with Christopher is important, too, so he wants to be as supportive of that as possible, and it will drive him completely insane.”

Minear went on to say that Eddie’s potential departure from Station 118 will somewhat overshadow Buck’s feelings regarding the Tommy breakup.

“Poor Buck has got his abandonment issues going way, way back, and I think by the end of Episode 9, those abandonment issues are going to deepen further,” he added.

As for Eddie, Minear gave further insight into why the character decided to look into moving.

“I think what he sees is that Christopher is thriving in Texas, and even when you see this Zoom call in the episode, he seems much older,” he explained.

“So it just feels like Eddie needs to be the one to take a step. Eddie needs to be the one to give up something, to walk away from something in order to really focus on repairing that relationship with Chris.”

New 9-1-1 episodes will return in March 2025.

