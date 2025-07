69 photos of Taylor Zakhar Perez that will quench your thirst

It’s no secret that we at GAY TIMES are very, very big fans of Taylor Zakhar Perez.

I mean, can you blame us? He’s got the whole package: dazzling good looks, adorable personality, acting chops, and a jaw-dropping body that’s so sculpted and defined he looks like a Greek god.

But before Zakhar Perez became one of the internet’s most beloved boyfriends, he was an up-and-coming actor working hard to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

The beloved talent first got his start in the acting sphere in the 2010s, landing roles on Nickelodeon’s iCarly (2012), Suburgatory (2013), Awkward (2014), Young & Hungry (2015), Code Black (2016) and the cancelled 2016 Cruel Intentions pilot, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Although Zakhar Perez has been booked, busy and turning heads since his debut, it wasn’t until 2020, with his role as Marco Valentin Peña in The Kissing Booth 2, that he received his big break and a throng of worldwide fans.

Since then, the hunky talent has continued to achieve success in the entertainment industry, returning for the final Kissing Booth film, guest starring in Starz’s TV series Minx, and, of course, securing the lead role of Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, also starring fellow hunk Nicholas Galitzine.

In addition to acting, Zakhar Perez has made waves with his various fashion brand partnerships, including his highly successful and steamy collaboration with Lacoste.

In light of Zakhar Perez’s incredible rise within the industry and his upcoming return in the Red, White and Royal Blue sequel, we’ve curated some of his hottest photos to quench your thirst.

Check out all 69 photos below.