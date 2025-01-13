100 Nights of Hero: Nicholas Galitzine shares exciting update on his new LGBTQ+ film

Nicholas Galitzine has shared an update on his new LGBTQIA+ film, 100 Nights of Hero.

Back in September, it was announced that the Red, White & Royal Blue star would be starring in the upcoming adaptation of Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel of the same name.

Directed by Julia Jackman, 100 Nights of Hero is set in the fantasy world of Migal Bavel, where a woman named Cherry has fallen in love with her maid Hero. Her sinister husband Jerome, however, has made a bet with his friend Manfred to seduce his wife within one-hundred nights.

If successful, Jerome will sacrifice Cherry and his castle to Manfred. To thwart their plans, Hero, a member of the League of Secret Story Tellers, attempts to distract Manfred with “mesmerising” stories each night to “keep him at bay”.

Sources close to Deadline revealed that Galitzine will play Manfred – while Maika Monroe and Emma Corrin were cast as Cherry and Hero, respectively.

Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant, Amir El-Masry, and Felicity Jones are also set to play major roles in the upcoming project, which wrapped production in November 2024.

While additional details surrounding 100 Days of Hero have been kept under wraps, Galitzine recently shared an exciting new update about the film with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m so excited about that one. That was actually the job that I executive produced, I was cast first in it by Julia Jackman, who I’m so excited about as a director,” he revealed to the publication. “Emma and Maika are both brilliant to work with, so fingers crossed it all edits well.”

Galitzine went on to praise the forthcoming project as “so brilliant and unique,” adding that it “could become this feminist cult classic”.

Towards the end of his statement, the 30-year-old actor teased that 100 Nights of Hero could be released this year, “depending on the turnaround.”

“I think a lot of people liked [Emma, Maika and I] together as a trio, so I don’t think we’ll disappoint,” he added.

In addition to 100 Nights of Hero, Galitzine revealed new information about his highly anticipated live-action He-Man film, Masters of the Universe.

“What I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within it’s own right and worked so well for the time,” he told the news outlet.

“But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously, since there was the Revelation version of Master of the Universe and the comics themselves… it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans.”

Stay tuned for more information regarding Galitzine’s upcoming films, 100 Nights of Hero and Master of the Universe.