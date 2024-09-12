‘A new direction for the franchise’: Drag Race UK stars on “mind-blowing” season 6

Babes, let’s all take a moment to reflect and thank Michelle Visage for sacrificing her sanity to live in a claustrophobic hell-hole with Katie Hopkins and Perez Hilton on Celebrity Big Brother. Without the Seduction singer’s valiance in trying to secure a British broadcaster for Drag Race UK, the United Kingdolls failed to bing, bang, bong popular culture, the Angels of the North’s shoplifting tendencies have landed them in jail as opposed to BBC iPlayer and Chappell Roan has gladly accepted a brand deal with H&M. Thank you, Michelle!

In two weeks (12 September), 12 more queens will flex their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to serve more iconic, culture-defining and controversial moments via lip-sync smackdowns and challenges. As one queen tells GAY TIMES: “There has never been a cast of Drag Race UK where the cast are determined to show you, not just great drag, but great TV as well.”

As per, season six features the return of RuPaul as host, with Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton as regular panellists. The quartet will be joined by a plethora of LGBTQIA+ icons and allies, from The X Factor champion Alexandra Burke to ‘Shoulda Woulda Coulda’ icon Beverley Knight and Big Brother co-host AJ Odudu.

Here, we chat with the 12 fierce queens hoping to usurp Ginger Johnson as Britain’s Next Drag Superstar: Actavia, Chanel O’Conor, Charra Tea, Dita Garbo, Kiki Snatch, Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Lill, Marmalade, Rileasa Slaves, Saki Yew and Zahirah Zapanta.

Inevitable Laganja Estranja reference incoming: “C’mon season six, let’s get sickening!”

Actavia

21, North Wales

Favourite RPDR alumni: Tayce and Anetra

Favourite RPDR lip-sync: Sasha Colby vs Anetra – ‘I’m in Love with a Monster’

Favourite RPDR season: US season 6 and UK season 2

“Sugno fy selsig,” says Actavia. Explanation incoming: as one of 12 queens competing this season, the 21-year-old has just made history as the franchise’s first fluent Welsh speaker, so rather than ask sincere questions such as ‘what does this mean to you?’ or ‘what impact do you want this to have?’ etc, I seize the opportunity to learn how to say something filthy and sordid. “It means ‘suck my sausage’.” Good! To! Know!

Newsflash, that was also a lie: I did, in fact, ask Actavia the latter question and she tells me that she’s already noticed the impact of “representing a small town” on Welshians who are, like her, fluent in sausage-speaking smut. “When I first started watching Drag Race I didn’t really know what drag was because there was nothing around me, drag-wise. Hopefully, if someone is watching who is around my age when I started they’ll be able to think, ‘Okay, I can do that.’”

While Actavia’s “villainess” promo suggests she’ll be a tough cunty queen, she assures me that campery and stupidity are the traits she exhibits most. No, really: “I’m the densest person ever. [I’m] so stupid.”

With her dance background, expect her to flip, kick, split and [insert name of other gravity-defying drag tricks here] on the stage, but she’s also been known to chuck in a tribute to Charity Shop Sue every now and then. “I take drag seriously, but not to the point where it’s not fun,” she says, “and I think that will come across.”

As for how she describes season six? “Chaotic, exciting and elevated.”

Chanel O’Conor

25, Scotland

Favourite RPDR alumni: Scarlet Envy

Favourite RPDR lip-sync: Katya vs Sasha Belle – ‘Twist of Fate’

Favourite RPDR season: US season 6

Ahead of this interview, Kyran Thrax kindly warned me that, out of all 12 cast members, Chanel O’Conor is the firecracker and troublemaker of season six. BREAKING: I can confirm that is, indeed, quite accurate. “Well, I’m a lady of leisure, a lady who likes her own way,” she says (with a somewhat sinister smile). “If I haven’t had my breakfast, oh I’m foul.” However, Chanel refuses to be labelled as a diva. “I would say ‘beast’. Really setting the bar, aren’t I?”

The 25-year-old Scottish diva beast, who claims Bill Gates messaged her at four a.m. for a spot of hanky-panky (lawsuit incoming…), exclusively reveals that season six includes a challenge where the cast “bare-knuckle box each other covered in turkey grease”. As you can probably tell, Chanel is a queen whose comedy is based in truth. Suffering from PTSD from the aforementioned challenge, which is 100% real and a major spoiler, by the way, she emotionally continues: “… then they threw Yorkshire puddings at us, and RuPaul covered us in potatoes.”

As well as truth, Chanel’s comedy is rooted in “the land of Seth Macfarlane”, so you can expect megalomaniacal sociopathy ala Stewie Griffin and alien cross-dressing hijinkx ala Roger Smith (that’s the extent of my Seth knowledge – I hope the gifs helped). “The kind of old-school ridiculous comedy where it’s more situational stupidity,” she divulges. “I will throw myself down the stairs if I can make somebody laugh.” In fact, “I actually kept doing that [on the show] and production were like, ‘Chanel, stop please, the Queen Team aren’t happy about this.’ I’d be like, ‘One more time!’”

So, there’s a check mark next to “comedy”. Having concocted garments for season two winner Lawrence Chaney, the same can be said for “fashion” too. What about her other strengths?: “I’m so passionate about interrupting people.” As Chanel’s bio comes to an end, it’s important for her to add another hard-hitting truth: “Michael Bay is the greatest director of all time.”

Charra Tea

23, Belfast

Favourite RPDR alumni: Miz Cracker

Favourite RPDR lip-sync: Kitten Kaboodle vs The Girlfriend Experience – ‘Tongue’

Favourite RPDR season: US season 6

“It was so crazy, big and pink,” says Charra Tea. “It was literally the best moment of my life.” You can halt those perverse and impure thoughts right this second because the 23-year-old is not following in the footsteps of her Northern Irish sister Blu Hydrangea in the filth department, she is simply reflecting on when her dreams came true by entering the Drag Race werkroom. (I’m actually unsure if she was intentional with those choice of words, time will tell if she’s a secret saucy minx.)

Charra does, however, want to emulate the success of the franchise’s scarce Northern Irish contestants, which only includes Blu and Jonbers Blonde: “Blu won UK vs the World and Jonbers was a finalist on season four, so those are some big boots to fill! But, I’m excited to represent Belfast and show fans that, if I can get on the show as a quiet and anxious kid in school, anyone can do it.”

Currently residing in Manchester, Charra’s drag was birthed after her first viewing of Hairspray. Her influences include future EGOT winners such as Nadine Coyle, Kim Woodburn and Gemma Collins, while her aesthetic revolves around bright colours and “massive prolapse dresses”. Remaining tight-lipped on the season, she reveals that her “dreams would come true” (x2) if she could be in Drag Race‘s second-ever spoken word lip-sync to Peter Marsh’s pop culture-defining read of Jane’s “sad little life” on Come Dine With Me.

Don’t expect Peter Marsh-levels of shade on season six, though, because Charra teases a new instalment of RuPaul’s Best Friend’s Race. “We’re like a family,” she says. “We’ve got a gorgeous group on WhatsApp and we talk in it everyday. It’s lovely and we all get on so well.” This could be a misdirect, as she uses words such as “brash”, “exciting” and “dramatic” to describe the season, adding: “It’s everything you want Drag Race to be.”

Dita Garbo

47, Kent

Favourite RPDR alumni: Sasha Velour

Favourite RPDR lip-sync: [No answer]

Favourite RPDR season: US season 16

For Dita Garbo, it’s an “honour” to make herstory as Drag Race UK’s oldest-ever queen. “The younger bitches need to be careful ‘cause we’ve got wisdom – and we’ve still got time!” (Kandy Ho is trembling.)

While Dita is coy and doesn’t want to “blow my own trumpet too much” – I assure her that blowing is okay – she hopes her appearance on season six proves to age-ists that “if people are good at something in their 20s, they’ll still be good at it in their 30s, 40s and 50s”. Defiantly, the Kent native goes one step further by stating that she wants to “kick the shit” out of the archaic perception that queens of a certain age are unable to keep up with the TikTok-ing Gen-Z’s: “I want to take away that stigma.”

As a burlesque performer and Dita Von Teese stan (hence her name), we can expect her to bless our screens with a bit of sex and sauce, as well as splits, shablams and “splits again!” as a result of her professional dance training. “I do it all,” she rightfully boasts before teasing that, if she does somehow end up in a lip-sync smackdown, “I’ll put on a show.”

Contradicting Charra’s above Tea, Dita promises “physical fights” on season six (she was joking, I think – sorry), and one of the most “diverse” seasons in the franchise’s ever-expanding history. “There’s a big age range and we’re all very different. We’ve all got different personalities and that means there’s something for everyone watching. Yeah, it’s going to be one of the best seasons.”

Kiki Snatch

25, London

Favourite RPDR alumni: Jaida Essence Hall

Favourite RPDR lip-sync: Vanity Milan vs Scarlett Harlett – ‘Scandalous’

Favourite RPDR season: US season 9

You feeling Ro’Sham Bo’Sham? If one is not embodying Ro’Sham Bo’Sham energy, then one needs to pull it the fuck together. “[Season six] is so Ro’Sham Bo’Sham,” says Kiki Snatch, who uses the soon-to-be viral ‘Padam Padam’-esque catchphrase to describe, well, just about anything. “I don’t get myself sometimes, and people don’t get me either. I’m all over the place. If I can’t put it into words, then it’s Ro’Sham Bo’Sham. It can mean good or bad, it’s all in the intonation.” One more time: Ro’Sham Bo’Sham. (It really does roll off the tongue, eh?)

The Saint-Lucian/London “cross-breed baddie” is determined to become Drag Race UK’s first capital city champion, and she says she’ll do so with her skills as a fierce dancer and powerhouse vocalist, as well as her Beyoncé-Ciara-Donna Summer-inspired aesthetic. (Do we already have our girl group challenge winner?) Kiki says: “Anyone that knows me will be like, ‘It’s that bitch.’ Anyone who doesn’t know me is going to want to know me, because you’re gonna fall in love.”

Although the merch-ready queen attempted to “plead the fifth” on the above information about her Drag Race favourites, she ultimately conceded and revealed that her number-one queens from across the franchise are Jaida Essence Hall and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, while she has a soft spot for the season where “Shea Couleé walked in for the first time”. As for the lip-syncs that live in her mind “rent-free”, it’s Vanity Milan’s iconic ‘Scandalous’ battle with Scarlett Harlett and Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna’s seminal showdown to ‘Shut Up and Drive’.

Of course, Kiki hopes to avoid the bottom two, but she acknowledges that, like the two aforementioned smackdowns, a lip-sync can be responsible for cementing a queen’s legacy. With that in mind, Kiki is self-aware enough to know that being on television is her opportunity to serve iconic moments and a bit of – here we go again – Ro’Sham Bo’Sham.

Kyran Thrax

26, Lancashire

Favourite RPDR alumni: Sasha Velour, Adore Delano, Bob the Drag Queen

Favourite RPDR lip-sync: Adore Delano vs Trinity K. Bonet – ‘Vibeology’

Favourite RPDR season: US season 6

When one has a self-proclaimed witch on a Zoom call, one selfishly takes advantage of their other-worldly gifts to foresee the future. So, here is Kryan Thrax’s prediction of how season six will be perceived by fans: “People are going to be thoroughly entertained, shocked, horrified… and turned on.” I am listening!

Crediting Lady Gaga as a main source of inspiration, Kyran is the drag daughter of season four’s Charity Kase – making her the granddaughter of U.S. champion Raja – so you can expect this 6”8 queen to be a conceptual fashionista of the horror variety. Oscar-worthy acting, too, because listen to her wildest experience in drag:

“A wife booked me for her wedding. It was her husband’s sixth marriage and he’d had a kid in each one. When the registrar said, ‘Does anyone have any reason why these two should not be wed?’ I burst through the door with a pregnancy bump and shouted at him, pretending to be his mistress. I’ve never seen a man look so horrified in his life. I then went into a spontaneous lip-sync of ‘I Will Survive’.” (We need footage, pronto.)

Despite this, Kyran actually admits that she’s scared of confrontation and doesn’t “like” drama. Inevitably, as a drag artist who is passionate about her craft, she’s not immune to conflict. “I won’t bite my tongue,” she teases, “if I need to say something I will. But I do internally scream anytime a bit of heat comes my way.” Good thing it’s Best Friend’s Race, then? “The cast is just phenomenal,” she says. “We work together incredibly well and this is the freshest season of Drag Race in a while. It’s got so much edge.”