Jessica Winter: “Comparison is a mirror, not a truth”

It’s midway through my conversation with London-based pop artist Jessica Winter, and I’m laughing. We’re talking over Zoom on a sunny afternoon, informing me that her rider at her recent headline show at The Divine in Dalston consisted of limp salad leaves and a single ginger and lemon teabag. No disrespect to the venue, mind you, this was at her insistence. “I don’t know what I was thinking,” she admits. “I must have been on a health kick.” She promises to amp up the rockstar vibe with ten bottles of whiskey next time, neither of us is sure how well that would pair with wilted lettuce.

Booked to headline the GAY TIMES stage at XOYO for SXSW London on June 6th, lead performer Jessica Winter is well acquainted with the LGBTQ+ scene in the capital. Often gracing the floors of Dalston Superstore and nearby venues with her inebriated presence, she has quite literally been raised with the gays through her family. Her brother Joshua is currently on a mission to make Soho nightlife queer and sexy again through the bougie Hotel @ 49A club night. Winter lent her musical talents for the launch night, welcoming in the new party with an opening DJ set, promoted by an incredible image of her flexing her guns in a fishnet catsuit. She is torn between Divine and Judy Garland as her favourite notable icon.

Growing up on Hayling Island off the shores of Portsmouth, Winter spent a lot of her early childhood strapped to a piano as a result of her hip dysplasia. “I had this bar back and my legs were in the splits,” she says of her earliest memory. “My Mum would put me on the piano stool because my legs could poke out on either side, and I’d be safe. And I used to play on that for ages, and I just remember loving it: like I was only two.” She didn’t start singing until she was 11 or 12. “I never really considered myself a singer at all,” Winter explains, only properly writing when she finally had something to say.

Also hailing from Hayling is her musical collaborator, Alex Sebley, a former member of The Saudis whose musical career bubbles around the fringes of Fat White Family. The two met by chance years later in London, forming the eccentric indie disco band PREGOBLIN but friction arose around the time the debut single Combustion was released in 2018. I’d surprisingly met Winter for a brief moment around this time, my ex was a bassist in the band and living with Sebley throughout our breakup. I remember a table full of collaged scraps of paper, including images of Winter assembled as they were making a DIY scrapbook video for that first track. Speaking to her now feels cathartic, being on the other side of that strange era.