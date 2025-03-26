W South Beach is our ocean-front choice for experiencing Miami

From the moment you step into the W’s high-ceilinged lobby, you know you’ve arrived somewhere special. This isn’t just another beachfront hotel in Miami – it’s more of an artistic haven; the sort of glam mansion a legacy Hollywood star may flock to for the summer. There’s even art from the likes of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat on the walls, as we said, special.

We shouldn’t gloss over the idea of ‘another beachfront hotel’ – this is by itself a very lavish and incredibly chic bit of real estate to temporarily call home; but again the W hotel manages to offer something beyond the ordinary. Here, *every* room boasts an ocean view, and has floor to ceiling windows to make sure the view is as panoramic as can be.

Waking up to that shimmering blue horizon never gets old. If that wasn’t enough of a sunkissed shine added to the holiday, you can take the view in while sitting on your private balconies, of course. Floridian orange juice is prized, you know this, but tasting it every morning on that balcony. Oh reader, it hits different.