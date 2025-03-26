W South Beach is our ocean-front choice for experiencing Miami

From the moment you step into the W’s high-ceilinged lobby, you know you’ve arrived somewhere special. This isn’t just another beachfront hotel in Miami – it’s more of an artistic haven; the sort of glam mansion a legacy Hollywood star may flock to for the summer. There’s even art from the likes of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat on the walls, as we said, special.
We shouldn’t gloss over the idea of ‘another beachfront hotel’ – this is by itself a very lavish and incredibly chic bit of real estate to temporarily call home; but again the W hotel manages to offer something beyond the ordinary. Here, *every* room boasts an ocean view, and has floor to ceiling windows to make sure the view is as panoramic as can be.
Waking up to that shimmering blue horizon never gets old. If that wasn’t enough of a sunkissed shine added to the holiday, you can take the view in while sitting on your private balconies, of course. Floridian orange juice is prized, you know this, but tasting it every morning on that balcony. Oh reader, it hits different.
The W hotel interiors are always special
Miami’s golden hour energy and glossy sophistication is considered within the interior, making this a prime of example of how ‘bringing the outside in’ can be so wonderful. The interiors lean into a chic, cosmopolitan aesthetic – think dark wood floors, plush king-sized beds, and sleek marble bathrooms with rainfall showers and Bliss Spa amenities. Opt for a suite and you’ll enjoy even more indulgence, from sprawling living spaces to your very own outdoor plunge pool.
W hotel is literally on Miami beach – you step outside and, given the hotel is located on Collins Avenue, you’re greeted by a tropical oasis of palm trees with the natural sand and sea scent behind them. You’ll also find a sprawling pool-side deck designed for both relaxation and socialising. Just beyond this, you have all the delights of Miami waiting for you.
Fabulous, but what are the LGBTQ+ things to experience in Miami?
Miami’s LGBTQ+ scene is electric, and guests at the W South Beach are perfectly positioned to experience it all. Just a short stroll away, you’ll find iconic nightlife spots like Twist, a legendary multilevel gay club, and Palace Bar, famed for its outrageous drag brunches. If you’re in town during Miami Beach Pride, the city transforms into a non-stop celebration of queer culture, with parades, parties, and performances spilling onto every corner. Art lovers should look to head out to Miami for the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival, a revered festival which showcases powerful queer storytelling. For those looking to experience a chill and queer Miami at any time of the year should visit Hôtel Gaythering, a boutique hotel and gay bar known for its trivia nights and social events. Whatever your vibe, Miami goes far beyond the beach, and makes leaving such glorious accommodation not too frightening at all.
Okay, and general Miami nightlife? Where should I go?
Honestly, you don’t even need to leave the hotel to experience some of the city’s best dining. MR CHOW is a must, delivering high-energy Beijing buisine with a side of theatre (and some seriously good hand-pulled noodles) it’s the sort of spot even locals will come and enjoy. For something more casual yet equally delicious, The Restaurant at W South Beach (that’s its name) serves a menu created with the local coast in mind: authentic ceviche and grilled seafood, with bespoke cocktails that pair just perfectly. Over at the Living Room bar, the scene is a chic, low-lit affair, perfect for pre-game cocktails or winding down with a negroni nightcap.
For LGBTQ+ travellers looking to experience Miami in all its glittering, sun-drenched glory, the W South Beach is a no-brainer. It’s stylish without being pretentious, energetic without being chaotic, and luxurious while still feeling like a place that lets you properly unwind. Whether you’re mingling at the pool, dancing into the early hours, or simply soaking in the South Beach scenery, this is a place where unforgettable moments are made.
And yes, don’t worry, W Hotels has long been a champion of inclusivity, making it a safe and stylish haven for LGBTQ+ travellers. From its hiring policies to its partnerships with LGBTQ+ organisations, this is a hotel where guests can feel completely at ease. Whether you’re travelling solo, with a partner, or as part of a larger queer entourage, you’ll find a space where you can fully be yourself, surrounded by a like-minded and vibrant community.
Anything else the hotel has to offer?
We’ve barely touched the surface, following a $30 million upgrade in 2020 the hotel has become one of the most decked out places like… anywhere. The AWAY Spa is almost 10,000 square feet; there’s rooftop basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts (the only ones in the area), and even a ballroom. This is in addition to various social activities hosted by the hotel, from cigar tastings to yoga, they cater to every desire.
Best For:
LGBTQ+ jet-setters, beach lovers, and those who like their luxury with a side of high-energy fun.
Book It:
Rooms start from around $600 per night. Visit wsouthbeach.com for more information