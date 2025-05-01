From Brighton to Dungeness, here’s how to travel England’s south seaside (the gay way)

The south coast of England has clusters of quaint villages, queer landmarks, and welcoming locals. Here, we’ve curated a guide for how to explore this lovely pocket of the UK, the GAY (TIMES) way.

Brighton

Essential for: those who like some seaside with their queer city (so everyone really…)

The obvious starting point. Many queer men were initially drawn to Brighton to visit the enormous numbers of soldiers garrisoned in the town during the Napoleonic Wars. This was the beginning of the place as a haven for the LGBTQ community, and today the city is often referred to as the LGBTQ+ capital of the country.

To play

Naturally, it’s an accommodating place to visit and live, with an accepting culture at large. It’s also a great place for enjoying the sea, quirky independent shops, bars and eateries – many of which are clustered in The Lanes, and on Preston Street. Some of our favourites include Bincho Yakitori, The Hole in the Wall, Baby Bao, and Halisco. The new-ish Sea Lanes is also worth a visit for an outdoor pool, a whole host of health and wellness classes, and also cocktails in serene seaside surroundings.

While a great place to visit at any time of the year, Brighton Pride attracts around half a million people across the weekend, this year’s Pride takes place on August 2 and 3, which makes for a fun if busy time to check out what the city has to offer.

For a Pride-esque feeling outside of that weekend, Centre Stage is an ideal place to visit. Open seven days a week, the LGTBQ+ cabaret and show venue is the heart of Brighton’s “gay village” and general queer offerings – they do Sunday Roasts from 12-4 on Sundays also!

To stay

Kemptown, however, is the heart of Brighton’s LGBTQIA+ community. Just east of the city centre, the area has a relaxed community feel, making it an ideal place to stay and a relaxing area to feel home in when you’re feeling less inclined to be in the city proper. We’d recommend the gorgeous Drakes Hotel, a four-star boutique right on the seafront in a pair of Regency townhouses. It’s as good as it sounds.

Accessibility

Brighton does have steep hills, but most of the things to explore are among the relatively flat seafront. The train station connects you to London, and is fairly central, though up a hill from the seafront.