Hyde Bodrum – where all-inclusive perks and luxury accommodations collide

All-inclusive has gone luxury. Hotel giants Ennismore and Accor jump on the growing trend of upmarket all-in stays – we travel to Bodrum to try out their new “boho-chic” brand – Hyde.
Bodrum is a destination that has experienced rapid growth in recent years. From Hollywood celebrities to European holidaymakers, it seems everyone is descending on the Aegean Sea for guaranteed sun and relaxation.
It’s not too surprising then that Accor has chosen the Turkish resort as its first all-inclusive destination for Hyde Hotels.
Whatever your preconceived notions of All-Inclusive are – it’s time to throw them out the window. This is all-inclusive, done right.
Arrival
One of the best features of Hyde Bodrum is its proximity to Milas-Bodrum International Airport. With resorts in the area sometimes an hour away, the quick 25-minute drive after a short or long-haul flight feels remarkably easy. Better yet, the airport is still small enough that immigration and baggage reclaim resemble more a small holiday port than an international hub.
Passing the various resorts on the coastal road, we quickly arrive at the new Hyde Bodrum gates, which opened in May 2024 to guests for the first time.
Check-in is a breeze and takes place in the lounge area, with ‘Sun and Moon’, a coffee and patisserie shop adjacent. Serra, a guest relations manager, looked after us and we were off to our room within a few minutes.
The hotel offers golf carts, mostly to escape the extreme sun in the Turkish Riviera. This resort is small, and delightfully so. Four separate accommodation buildings surround the expansive pools and decks.
Rooms
We’re staying in a Platinum One-Bedroom Suite, but all accommodations are spacious, well-appointed, and feature floor-to-ceiling windows.
The vibe, in their own words, is “boho-chic” – what does that mean? We’re not really sure either, but expect wooden floors and furniture, muted tones and blues that reflect the nearby Aegean Sea.
The beds are super comfortable, and the rooms are well sound-proofed. The only watch-out is the bathrooms, which, while nice, feature that same internal dividing you’d more associate with your nearby swimming pool or leisure centre than a luxury hotel.
Pools and Decks
The big selling point of this property is the vast swimming pools that connect the buildings. Some rooms even feature private swim-up pools at ground level. If you opt for a regular room, fear not, nobody is waking at the crack of dawn to put towels on sun-beds here.
There are so many sun-beds and cabanas, all with personal shade, that you are never going to need to fight with your fellow guests for space. We often found enough that you could easily take a couple to yourself for extra room.
Dining and Bars
Now – here’s the dealmaker – all-inclusive comes with a fairly muddy reputation of low-quality food, plate-filling diners and excess for the sake of excess. We were relieved to see none of those features at Hyde Bodrum.
The hotel boasts five different dining options, all of which have unique features and benefits. Here’s the breakdown;
Palms
Let’s start with – to our delight – the only buffet on-site. Greater Palms is probably the closest you’ll get to what you imagine All-Inclusive to be – with a few twists.
The buffet restaurant is huge, and tables are in plentiful supply. This is the only place you can have breakfast and is also open for lunch and dinner.
The unique approach Hyde has taken, along with its focus on freshly prepared food, is that options are often made to order. Although you’ll be circulating a large area with numerous options, there are chefs at every station preparing your food to order, endorsing the restaurant’s promise of fresh food – and the food really is.
This means food tastes great and you can customise to your heart’s content. Traditional Turkish options are always available, along with Mediterranean-style cuisine.
Hyde Beach
Our favourite spot in the resort has to be Hyde Beach. Perched on the side of the rocky beachfront with stunning views of the Aegean Sea. This is your first taste of how different Hyde approaches its all-inclusive offering – entirely a-la-carte.
The menus are limited, but we love that. Having a huge array of options often serves to decrease the quality. Hyde Beach has a good range of options within its limited menu, and the staff is plentiful and attentive. We can highly recommend the poke bowl.
La Rebelle
We were so impressed by La Rebelle. The menu is limited and this adds to it feeling more refined and sets it apart as everything is a la carte. A culinary delight indeed.
Check Out
A special mention has to go out to the Guest Relations Team, who provided a late check out due to our late flight departure from Bodrum and dealt with this with flexibility and positivity. A common theme during our stay.
