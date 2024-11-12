Hyde Bodrum – where all-inclusive perks and luxury accommodations collide

All-inclusive has gone luxury. Hotel giants Ennismore and Accor jump on the growing trend of upmarket all-in stays – we travel to Bodrum to try out their new “boho-chic” brand – Hyde.

Bodrum is a destination that has experienced rapid growth in recent years. From Hollywood celebrities to European holidaymakers, it seems everyone is descending on the Aegean Sea for guaranteed sun and relaxation.

It’s not too surprising then that Accor has chosen the Turkish resort as its first all-inclusive destination for Hyde Hotels.

Whatever your preconceived notions of All-Inclusive are – it’s time to throw them out the window. This is all-inclusive, done right.

Arrival

One of the best features of Hyde Bodrum is its proximity to Milas-Bodrum International Airport. With resorts in the area sometimes an hour away, the quick 25-minute drive after a short or long-haul flight feels remarkably easy. Better yet, the airport is still small enough that immigration and baggage reclaim resemble more a small holiday port than an international hub.

Passing the various resorts on the coastal road, we quickly arrive at the new Hyde Bodrum gates, which opened in May 2024 to guests for the first time.

Check-in is a breeze and takes place in the lounge area, with ‘Sun and Moon’, a coffee and patisserie shop adjacent. Serra, a guest relations manager, looked after us and we were off to our room within a few minutes.

The hotel offers golf carts, mostly to escape the extreme sun in the Turkish Riviera. This resort is small, and delightfully so. Four separate accommodation buildings surround the expansive pools and decks.

Rooms

We’re staying in a Platinum One-Bedroom Suite, but all accommodations are spacious, well-appointed, and feature floor-to-ceiling windows.

The vibe, in their own words, is “boho-chic” – what does that mean? We’re not really sure either, but expect wooden floors and furniture, muted tones and blues that reflect the nearby Aegean Sea.

The beds are super comfortable, and the rooms are well sound-proofed. The only watch-out is the bathrooms, which, while nice, feature that same internal dividing you’d more associate with your nearby swimming pool or leisure centre than a luxury hotel.