Nick Offerman, Ron Swanson icon and LGBTQIA+ ally, has eviscerated a homophobic troll.

On 1 June, which marked the start of the queer community’s month-long celebration, a conservative Twitter/X user attempted to co-opt Offerman’s legendary Parks and Recreation character to push a homophobic message.

“Good morning and Happy Sunday! No quotes today. Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month,” the user wrote, alongside a doctored GIF of Ron Swanson appearing to toss a rainbow flag into the trash.

In reality, the original clip — from the season four episode ‘The Trial of Leslie Knope’ — shows Ron disposing of a computer, not a Pride flag.

Offerman, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, hit back with a pointed reminder: “Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb fuck.” He signed off his perfect clapback with the hashtag “#HappyPride”.

The episode in question is the series finale of Parks and Recreation, which saw Ron serve as a best man for his hairdresser Typhoon (Rodney To) and Pawnee Parks staff member Craig (Billy Eichner).

Offerman’s tweet subsequently went viral, amassing almost 400k likes. As one fan wrote, “I always love when a creator/writer/actor slams someone for misusing their character”. Another said: “Nick Offerman – who is married to Karen from Will & Grace – had the time today.”

In 2023, Offerman memorably starred opposite Murray Bartlett in the standout episode ‘Long, Long Time’ from the first season of The Last of Us. The episode traces the tender, two-decade romance between their characters, Bill and Frank, as they build a life together while fending off raiders and the infected.

Widely hailed as one of the best television episodes of all time, ‘Long, Long Time’ earned Offerman a Primetime Emmy Award and an Independent Spirit Award.

While accepting the latter, he addressed the “homophobic hate” he received for starring in the episode and responded to those who questioned why the series included a “gay story”: “We say, ‘Because you ask questions like that. It’s not a gay story — it’s a love story, you asshole!’”

We love you, Nick Offerman.