What It Feels Like for a Girl: Meet the norm-shattering cast behind The Fallen Divas

Byron (Ellis Howard)

“The Divas are liberating, loud, anarchic and joyful; to Byron, they represent a passport to being who Byron wants to be,” Howard told the BBC.

The rising star hopes that the show gives a passport of liberation to queer youth, something they didn’t have while growing up. “I hope that this show can be a vessel for others in the same way it has been for me personally, playing Byron.” (Check out our recent interview with Ellis Howard here.)

Lady Die (Laquarn Lewis)

Characterised by her warm yet quick off the mark reads, Lady Die, played by Laquarn Lewis, captured a nation.

“Lady Die […] is all about boldness and confidence,” said Lewis. “She’s over-caring, loving, fun, wild and crazy! From the moment I read the script, I connected with her energy instantly.”

Lewis, who cops to being “loud and full of energy”, knew the moment the script was presented that the two had an undeniable likeness. “I could relate to her, as in some ways, she is caring and has a loving nature.”

Sticky Nikki (Alex Thomas-Smith)

“I love playing a character where you can shape her alongside the team, making it a beautiful collaboration where I could add elements of myself into her personality,” Alex Thomas-Smith said when asked what they loved about Sticky Nikki.

If you think Thomas-Smith is familiar, you’d be right. The former West End star featured in roles & Juliet (2021), Rent (2020), Dear Evan Hansen (2019) and Bat Out Of Hell (2018). That’s quite the roster!

Thomas-Smith continued of their character, “Sticky Nikki is a passionate and headstrong woman who deeply values her friends, relationships, and life. I loved all the characters in different ways.”

Dirty Damian (Adam Ali)

“You see firsthand what it’s like to be a kid trying to figure out who you are and have the world be against you,” said Adam Ali, who you may recognise from their character Kai Shariff on the BBC series Waterloo Road.

“The Fallen Divas are also a very tight-knit family, and they’re there for each other when things get hard,” they said.

Sasha (Hannah Jones)

“I just think she’s a great person, as much as she is a terrible person,” said Hannah Jones when asked what drew her to the role of Sasha, whom she describes as a “proud scouse”.

“There’s so much underlying love and misunderstanding of her personality, and she goes through so much trauma and strife in her life.”

The rest of the cast…

What It Feels Like For a Girl also stars Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as Max, Jake Dunn (The Ballad of Renegade Nell) as Liam, Dickie Beau (Bohemian Rhapsody) as Peter, Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), as Lisa, Hannah Walters (Adolescence) as Mommar Joe and Michael Socha (Being Human) as Steve.

Additional cast includes Emma Shipp (Rivals), Sekou Diaby (Boarders), Laura Checkley (Dope Girls), Oliver Huntingdon (Happy Valley), Lorn Macdonald (Beats) and Rhys Connah (Happy Valley).