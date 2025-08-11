Wednesday creators address the possibility of a future Wenclair romance

The co-showrunners of Wednesday have shared their thoughts on the possibility of a ‘Wenclair’ romance.

On 6 August, fans were finally treated to Part 1 of the supernatural series’ second season.

Picking up after the chaotic events of season one, the new batch of episodes follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she begins her second year at Nevermore Academy.

Of course, her time in the school’s gothic halls will be anything but peaceful, with “new foes and woes” lurking around every corner.

The official synopsis adds: “This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.

“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Since its release on the platform, Part 1 of Wednesday season two has been a smash hit, with many viewers lauding its captivating story, shocking twists, new characters, and stellar cast performances.

In addition to the aforementioned praises, fans have celebrated the show for putting Wednesday and Enid Sinclair’s friendship front and centre, with many Wenclair fans hoping this season will see the duo’s friendship evolve to romance.

While speaking with Decider about Wednesday season two, co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar addressed the possibility of Wenclair becoming canon, and it’s not looking good.

“It’s a show about female friendship, and people can read into it whatever they want, which is great. I mean, that’s the beauty of television, is people can take ownership, but they’re very much friends. And it’s really a show exploring that female friendship,” Gough explained to the news outlet.

Millar echoed similar sentiments, adding that Wednesday is also a series that explores the “idea of sisterhood and what that means”.

“It’s amazing that they’ve been embraced in that way. I think it’s something that’s very special, unique about that. You have a show that is about, at its core, these two teenage girls who need each other and have found that connection. And they’re very, very different,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Gough and Millar have put Wednesday and Enid in the friend zone.

During a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creative duo reiterated the show’s message of sisterhood between the two characters.

While Gough and Millar expressed their interest in exploring Wednesday and Enid’s friendship dynamic to the fullest, they also said they were “open to anything.”

“We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So we’re open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way,” Millar explained.

“But we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show.”

With the success of Wednesday showing no signs of slowing down, who knows what the future may hold for Wednesday and Enid? But at least we have a solid and dynamic friendship to root for in the meantime.

Wednesday season two Part 1 is now streaming, with the second part to follow on 3 September.