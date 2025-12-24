“This is my last straw”: Olympo fans in mourning after Netflix cancels LGBTQ+ series

Olympo, the viral LGBTQIA+ inclusive TV series, has been cancelled after one season.

The Spanish series, which premiered on Netflix in June, follows the country’s top athletes at CAR Pirineos, an elite training centre where they hone their craft.

Among them is Amaia (Clara Galle), the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a perfectionist who refuses to accept anything less than the best.

But when her best friend and teammate, Núria (María Romanillos), suddenly outperforms her, Amaia is forced to confront an unsettling truth: some athletes will cross any line to gain an edge. After years of sacrificing their bodies and lives for the sport, each must ask themselves just how far they’re willing to go.

Upon release, Olympo earned praise for its cast’s performances, juicy storylines, and LGBTQIA+ representation — particularly through star rugby player Roque Pérez (Agustín Della Corte) and his closeted teammate Sebas Senghor (Juan Perales).

The series also pulled in incredible streaming numbers, debuting at number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows. It stayed in the chart’s top 10 for five weeks, culminating in 113.3 million viewing hours and 17.7 million completed views.

However, despite its success, the popular streamer has decided not to move forward with a second season of Olympo, according to What’s on Netflix.

As of this writing, Netflix has not released an official statement addressing the cancellation of the steamy young adult series.

Naturally, the shocking news has been slammed by Olympo fans, with many taking to social media to share their candid reactions.

“Olympo cancelled, we just lost one of the best ships of all time dhmu,” one Roque and Sebas fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another viewer tweeted: “Olympo being cancelled is my last straw, I need DAYS to recover.”

A third fan added: “They saw everyone talking about a queer show from other platforms and decided it was a good time to cancel another one of theirs… can’t make this shit up likeeee.”

Olympo now joins a growing list of LGBTQIA+ shows — including BOOTS, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Everything Now, First Kill, Glamorous, I Am Not Okay With This, Smiley, Q-Force and Uncoupled — that were cut short by Netflix after just one season.

As of this writing, the show’s lead stars have yet to comment on the reports.

While we unfortunately won’t be treated to new Roque and Sebas content, you can revisit our ranking of their spiciest sex scenes here.