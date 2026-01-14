The Hunting Wives: Brittnay Snow says season two will leave fans “shocked” and “angry”

Brittany Snow has shared a cheeky update about the highly anticipated second season of The Hunting Wives.

In July, the steamy sapphic drama premiered on Netflix and made major waves with TV viewers.

Based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, The Hunting Wives follows Sophie (Snow), a wife and mother, as she moves to the fictional Texas town of Maple Brook with her husband, Graham (Evan Joigkeit).

Initially unsettled by the town’s rigid, MAGA-esque conservatism and fixation on firearms, Sophie soon finds herself captivated by Margo (Malin Åkerman), the glamorous leader of a group of wives known as the “Hunting Wives.”

What follows is an intoxicating mix of obsession, a teenage girl’s murder, the mystery it ignites and a web of sapphic affairs.

After its release, the show received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers, with many praising its twists and turns and the electric chemistry between Snow and Åkerman.

Fortunately for fans, the show was renewed for a second season in September, with production beginning in November 2025.

While Netflix has remained mum on when The Hunting Wives season two will return to our screens, Snow recently teased what fans can expect from the new batch of episodes.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globe Awards, the Pitch Perfect star described the new season as “wild.”

“Every script is a new adventure, they said that we couldn’t top last year, and somehow I think we are doing it,” she revealed.

Snow went on to add that fans will be “shocked” and “angry.”

“I think people are going to be surprised and excited. Um… I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing to say, but definitely people should watch,” she continued.

When asked about the “wildest reaction” she had while reading the script, Snow said: “I stood up on my couch. I stood up on my couch, someone dies, I won’t tell you who, that is a wild play. Wild behaviour.”

Snow’s exciting update comes more than a week after The Hunting Wives premiered in the UK.

While labelled a “Netflix original”, the series wasn’t made by Netflix and was therefore unavailable in territories such as the UK, as the streamer only acquired U.S. rights through a one-year licensing deal with Lionsgate Television after the show’s original development at Starz.

Although it took some time, the sapphic drama found a UK home, with all episodes now available to stream on ITVX.

In addition to Snow, The Hunting Wives season two will see the return of Åkerman and Jonigkeit, alongside Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks, Jamie Ray Newman as Callie, George Ferrier as Brad, Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar, Hunter Emery as Deputy Flynn and Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny.

New cast members include John Stamos as Chase Brylan, Dale Dickey as Zelda Moffitt, Cam Gigandet as Gentle John Moffitt, Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly and Alex Fitzalan as Lincoln Trout.

The official synopsis reads: “Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?” Regardless, they’ll be wearing designer boots and gowns.”