The Bold and the Beautiful fans upset over the show’s handling of its first gay male storyline

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have expressed concerns over where the show is taking its first gay male couple.

Back in September, Deadline announced that Harrison Cone would be portraying a new gay character on the long-running soap.

At the time, details surrounding the role were initially kept under wraps. But during the 16 September episode, his identity was revealed as Deke Sharpe, the son of Deacon Sharpe and Becky Moore.

In addition to being an aspiring designer, Deke was introduced as Remy Pryce’s (Christian Weissmann) boyfriend, making history as the first gay male couple in The Bold and the Beautiful‘s 38-year history.

Since that fateful day, the adorable couple have been embraced by viewers, with many celebrating their chemistry and historic on-screen kiss.

However, recently, fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the show’s handling of Deke and Remy’s relationship.

New spoilers and teasers suggest the pair may be headed to splitsville due to Deke’s developing professional relationship with coworker, Electra Forrester.

This is an especially messy development, given that Remy previously had unrequited feelings for Electra and even stalked her.

Over the last few days, viewers have flocked to X/Twitter to share their dislike of the show, potentially breaking up its first gay male couple shortly after their introduction.

“I am confused by Deke’s sexual orientation as depicted in the show. People who identify as bi or pan don’t typically move from living with one partner to immediately connecting with someone like Elektra, as it feels like the writers are moving way too fast,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, writing: “I’m gonna be annoyed if they break Remy and Deke like permanently. Mainly cause they made a big deal of the show’s first gay couple, they can’t be tossed aside this quickly.”

A third The Bold and the Beautiful fan added: “So unreal! Remy begged Deke not to mention him, then shows up like that? Knowing Forresters want him dead LMAO. They won’t last, right? What’s the point of adding a gay couple just to break them up after 3min?”

The recent development comes a month after Cone and Weissmann opened up about their characters and making LGBTQIA+ history during a September interview with Out.

When discussing Remy and Deke’s relationship, Weissman expressed hope that it would serve as a redemption arc for his character, who has had a villainous past.

“Remy can show what it’s like to be a person who’s done some not-so-great things and is like, ‘Okay, I’m asking for a second chance. I’m trying to show that I’ve changed. I want to take accountability. I hope the other characters can see that Remy is still open to growing,” he explained to the news outlet.

While reflecting on the couple’s future, Cone teased that his character could “definitely be an anchor and a figurehead for Remy’s morals.”

“[Deke] is very loving and caring, and kind of a ‘daddy,’ in a way. He kind of fathers people, and he means well. He means the best for everyone,” he said.

“I just really ship them. I think Deke is going to help Remy kind of realise his wrongs and be able to grow from it.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Monday through Friday at 12:30 pm on CBS.