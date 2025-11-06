Russell Tovey shows off his muscles in first look photos for Doctor Who spin-off

The War Between the Land and the Sea has unveiled its first set of images.

In December, Doctor Who fans will finally be treated to the franchise’s brand new spin-off.

According to the BBC, the five-part series will “showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.”

The War Between the Land and the Sea is set to feature a star-studded cast including Russell Tovey as Barclay, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt, Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce.

While the BBC has refrained from unveiling an exact release date for the series, they did share a new batch of first-look photos, including a thirst-inducing snapshot of Tovey.

In the photo, the Looking star is featured wearing a tight green shirt that shows off his muscular, defined arms, while he looks off camera with a concerned expression.

Other snapshots include a closer look at the show’s fiercesome and mysterious sea creatures and another of UNIT headquarters.

In an accompanying statement, Russell T Davies, the creator, showrunner, and writer of the series, teased what fans can expect from the forthcoming spin-off.

“This is a huge, spectacular Christmas treat, with heroes and monsters and battles and romance in a world on the edge of disaster. And remember. Watch the seas!” he exclaimed.

Check out all the first look images below.

The recent War Between the Land and the Sea news comes a few weeks after Tovey’s latest film, Plainclothes, hit theatres.

Set in 1990s New York City, the film follows Lucas (Tom Blyth), a working-class undercover officer who is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men, only to find himself attracted to his target, Andrew (Tovey).

Also starring Amy Forsyth, Christian Cooke, Maria Dizzia, John Bedford Lloyd, Gabe Fazio and Sam Asa Brownstein, Plainclothes marks the feature-length directorial debut of Carmen Emmi, who also penned the screenplay.

Since its release, Plainclothes has received universal acclaim, with critics and viewers praising the film for its gripping story, its pacing and Blyth and Tovey’s electric performances.

In an interview with GAY TIMES, the two acting talents opened up about the movie and why the script resonated with them.

“I felt I hadn’t seen it before, and that’s always the first port of call when you’re reading any script, ‘Have I seen this story told before in this way?’ And the answer throughout reading it was no. It was a story that felt necessary, but it also felt deeply personal,” Blyth explained.

Tovey echoed similar sentiments, adding: “This period in history is very resonant for our community. We’ve inherited the trauma of these sting operations going back to Oscar Wilde, John Gielgud or even George Michael.

“I found that a really fascinating concept. I also think this film vibrates with shame. As an actor, shame as a theme is an incredible thing to explore because it’s deeply nuanced and subtle, and everybody’s experience of shame is very unique.”

To read our full Plainclothes interview with Tovey, Blyth and Emmi, click here.