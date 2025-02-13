“It was a shocking moment”: Leo Woodall reflects on gay sex scene in The White Lotus

Leo Woodall has reflected on his breakout performance as Jack in The White Lotus, as well as his character’s “shocking” uncle-f**k.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the British actor discussed all his recent projects, from his acclaimed (and soul-destroying) Netflix series One Day to his Apple TV thriller Prime Target, and the fourth Bridget Jones, titled Mad About the Boy.

Woodall was also questioned about his role in The White Lotus, particularly the scene in which he “bared far more than his pumped-up pecs” (we couldn’t have written it better ourselves). The scene in question saw Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic character Tanya McQuoid walk in on Quentin (Tom Hollander) being rear-ended by Jack.

According to The Telegraph, Woodall still finds the scene “brilliant” and “hilarious”, adding: “I knew that it was a shocking moment, but I trusted [creator] Mike [White]’s vision, I knew that it would work. And also, Tom Hollander is huge…”

Noting the saucy connotations of his wording, Woodall rephrased it to: “He’s a legendary actor.”

While the star can’t recall how many times they had to shoot the scene, he does remember “the way they shot it – with the camera following Jennifer down the corridor and pushing through doors – meant there were points when it was just me and Tom having to be… in position.”

Woodall went on to praise intimacy coordinators, professionals who work with actors and film/television productions to ensure that intimate scenes are safe and consensual.

“I really do think they’re a good thing,” he said. “They know when to get involved and when not to and what I really love about them is that when they come on set, they are probably the only person there who doesn’t give a f**k about the production.

“I mean, they usually do end up caring of course, but basically their sole priority, their sole purpose, is you. Which is wonderful.”

Following The White Lotus, Woodall played another character of the queer experience in Prime Target, which follows Edward Brooks, a math graduate who is “on the verge of a major breakthrough”.

“If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world,” reads the synopsis.

“Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born.which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, an NSA agent (Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior.

“Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.”

With queer representation scarce in the thriller genre—particularly from a male lead perspective—Prime Target‘s romance sparked a buzz on social media. Check out the reactions here.

Prime Target is currently streaming on Apple TV, while Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is now playing in cinemas.