“Hotter than p*rn”: Kameron Michaels appears on Happy Endings with Bruno

The latest episode of Happy Endings with Bruno features none other than Kameron Michaels — season 10 ‘trade’ and muscle queen — and, as one fan said, “it’s hotter than porn”.

The series, hosted by Drag Race Pit Crew member Bruno Alcantara, offers a unique twist on the talk-show format: he gives his celebrity guests relaxing, full-body massages while chatting with them.

Along with helping guests unwind, Bruno guides them in answering the ultimate question: “What does my happy ending look like?”

The official synopsis reads: “Combining the soothing elements of massage ASMR with thoughtful and often vulnerable interviews, Happy Endings with Bruno offers viewers a rare glimpse into the personal journeys of its guests.”

Since its 5 July premiere, the show has captured the attention of countless Drag Race fans, thanks to a) Bruno being undeniably the most popular Pit Crew member of all time, and b) his celebrity guests often matching him in near-total undress.

Previous guests have included OnlyFans creator Kyle Krieger, Drag Race Live! dancers Nick Lemmer and Sebastian Molina, actor Brandon Kyle Goodman and Drag Race Thailand contestant Siam PhuSri.

Now, Bruno welcomes Kameron Michaels, who rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 and gagged audiences with his runways and lip-syncs, ultimately finishing as runner-up to Aquaria.

Of course, he was also declared the season’s “trade” — and one of the biggest trades in the franchise — thanks to his muscular physique, something rarely seen among queens on the series up to that point.

In the episode, Kameron opens up about his mental health, growing up in the South and how his imposter syndrome has “evolved” since competing on Drag Race.

The online reaction was predictably hilarious, with many X/Twitter users assuming — based on a very suggestive screenshot — that it was a snippet from an OnlyFans video.

“DROP THAT LINK,” said many, while one joked: “Sometimes I just wonder how we as a community got here. Where is the decency? Where’s the self-respect and sense of morality? Where is the link?!?”

Obsessed with WOW Presents casually dropping softcore porn,” remarked one viewer, with another insisting their collab was “hotter than porn”.

Happy Endings with Bruno is available to stream in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.