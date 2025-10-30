It’s official! Adults renewed for season 2 at FX

Panton fans rejoice! FX’s Adults is coming back for a new season.

Back in May, TV viewers were finally treated to the highly anticipated comedy series, created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw.

Adults follows five friends – Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Issa (Amita Rao), Anton (Owen Thiele), and Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) – as they navigate the chaotic highs and lows of adulthood while living in Queens, New York.

The official synopsis adds: “Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

“These friends are works-in-progress, brimming with bad ideas and whatever their latest “theory of adulthood” might be. But there’s one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.”

Since its release, Adults has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and viewers, with many praising the cast’s chemistry, the show’s chaotic storylines, and its inclusive LGBTQIA+ representation.

While the series has become a certified hit, fans have anxiously waited for news of a renewal – especially amid the alarming trend of beloved shows being cancelled after one season.

Fortunately, on 30 October, FX announced that the series would, in fact, be returning for a second season.

“Ben and Rebecca are incredibly talented writers, and they have expertly and hilariously captured the experience of being a young adult in today’s world,” Kate Lambert, executive vice president of development for FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

“The entire cast – Malik, Lucy, Jack, Amita and Owen – is exceptional in bringing it to life in a way that has truly connected with its audience.”

In addition to Lambert’s statement, the cast of Adults celebrated the show’s renewal in a video posted on FX’s social media channels.

In the 28-second video, Elassal, Freyer, Rao, Thiele, and Innanen read online comments clamouring for a new season.

One featured a fan threatening to admit themselves into a psych ward if they didn’t get new episodes, while another politely asked if they could please renew the show.

After playing coy, the cast officially announced the season two renewal with Innanen jokingly saying “Fine”, while Rao cheekily added: “Check yourself into the psych ward, and make sure they have a good TV ’cause we are coming back!”

While FX has refrained from sharing an exact release date for season two, the network confirmed that Samir, Billie, Issa, Anton, and Paul Baker will be returning to our screens in 2026.

The first season of Adults is now streaming on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (UK).