Industry star Myha’la addresses romantic dynamic between Harper and Yasmin

Industry star Myha’la has discussed Yasmin and Harper’s relationship dynamic and whether there are romantic undertones.

On 11 January, the sleeper HBO hit returned for its highly anticipated fourth season.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the new batch of episodes is set to follow Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) as they are “drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts on the London scene.”

The official log line reads: “As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.”

In light of the show’s return, Myha’la chatted with Entertainment Weekly about all things Industry, including answering unhinged, quick-fire questions about the characters.

Wasting no time, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star was asked about Yasmin and Harper’s complex relationship, and whether the two share an underlying romantic connection.

“Yasmin and Harper’s dynamic is actually more romantic than they realise. Agree or disagree,” she read before coyly smiling at the camera. “That’s for you to decide. No, I’m kidding. I definitely agree.”

When asked which Industry character would make the worst superhero, Myha’la replied: “Probably [Hilary] Wyndham (Mark Dexter). Maybe Robert [Spearing] (Harry Lawty), actually.

“Dang. And you laughed, so you know that’s true. Given superpowers, which Industry character would make the worst superhero? Robert Defintely Robert. He’d be crying all the time. He would never be to save anyone.”

This isn’t the first time Myha’la has addressed Harper and Yasmin’s complex relationship dynamic.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the 29-year-old talent and her co-star Abela gushed about their close relationship off-screen, with the former saying: “Contrary to our characters, we love each other deeply. Well, I guess they love each other deeply, too.

“But it’s wholesome and nice with us. It’s not f**ked up. I’m not sure that Harper has ever loved anybody. Except Yasmin.”

Since the show’s debut in 2020, a large portion of the Industry fandom has shipped the two characters together, with many noting their intense chemistry and toxic love-hate dynamic.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “Love how Harper & Yasmin always find a way to be in the same room even tho they both live in 2 different countries…. they’re obsessed with each other.“

Another fan added: “Remember when Marisa said that when Harper helped Yasmin on the boat it’s the moment of the most tenderness she has ever experienced? Cause I do.”

New episodes of Industry air every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max in the US and BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.