Drop everything! The first look images for Crave’s new gay hockey TV series, Heated Rivalry, have arrived.

Based on Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name, the upcoming show follows Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two talented professional hockey players and captains of their respective teams, who have built their careers on intense rivalry on the ice.

However, behind the scenes, the two players cultivate a secret romantic connection that’s full of clandestine encounters and complicated feelings.

The synopsis adds: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolved into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off of it.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.

On 24 September, Deadline shared the first set of images from the highly anticipated Canadian series.

In one photo, Shane and Ilya are sharing an intimate moment, with the pair leaning their foreheads against each other.

Another snapshot features our two leads tensely speaking at a press conference.

In addition to Storrie and Williams, Heated Rivalry stars Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry, Dylan Walsh as David Hollander, Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander, François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Kaden Connors as Sasha, Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady, Harrison Browne as Connors and Slavic Rogozine as Alexei Rozanov.

In an interview with the aforementioned news outlet, one of the show’s producers, Jacob Tierney, gushed about the series and its characters.

“Their connection feels so real, as Rachel allowed for this complicated dynamic that grows over seven years,” he said.

Heated Rivalry is expected to premiere in November on Crave. As of this writing, an international release has not been announced.

Check out more behind-the-scenes photos for the series below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Storrie (@connorstorrieofficial)