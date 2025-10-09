Heated Rivalry: Crave unveils official trailer and release date for steamy gay romance

The first trailer for Heated Rivalry has dropped, and it’s full of steamy moments, shirtless hockey players and gay yearning.

Based on Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name, the upcoming series follows Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two talented professional hockey players and captains of their respective teams, who have built their careers on intense rivalry on the ice.

However, behind the scenes, the two players cultivate a secret romantic connection that’s full of clandestine encounters and complicated feelings.

The synopsis adds: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolved into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off of it.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

In addition to Storrie and Williams, Heated Rivalry stars Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry, Dylan Walsh as David Hollander, Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander, François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Kaden Connors as Sasha, Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady, Harrison Browne as Connors and Slavic Rogozine as Alexei Rozanov.

On 9 October, Crave treated book fans and LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts with the first official trailer for Heated Rivalry.

At the start of the trailer, a sports commentator sets the scene by highlighting Shane and Ilya as professional hockey’s most promising players.

It then cuts to the duo meeting each other for the first time, with Shane describing Ilya as an “awesome player to watch” and the latter coolly replying, “Yes.”

As the trailer progresses, we catch glimpses of the pair’s secret romance, featuring private texts, steamy hookups, and passionate makeout sessions.

“This is such a bad idea,” Shane says breathlessly, resulting in Ilya coyly asking: “What is?”

Since its release, the trailer has been embraced by fans of the book, with many flocking to X/Twitter to share their reactions.

“NOW THIS IS HOW YOU DO A BOOK ADAPTATION HOLY F*CK!!!!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another Heated Rivalry enthusiast wrote: “Getting Wicked: For Good and Heated Rivalry back to back…gay people WON.”

A third fan added: “Usually, only straight people get media like this. I am vibrating out of my mind, this is gonna be life-changing!!!

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for Heated Rivalry, with the first two episodes scheduled to premiere on Crave on 28 November.

As of this writing, an international release for the show has not been announced.

Check out the full trailer for Heated Rivalry below.