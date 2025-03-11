“Nobody beats Deborah”: Hacks season 4 trailer reveals release date

The first trailer has been released for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Hacks.

Confirming the return of the Max comedy on April 10, the short teaser shows the rivalry between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) intensifying after their betrayals in the season three finale.

The official synopsis reads: “Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late-night show off the ground and make history doing it.”

Season four will also see the return of Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell and Aristotle Athari.

New cast members include Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore, III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg and Sandy Honig.

The first three seasons of Hacks garnered near-universal acclaim for its authentic queer representation, particularly Einbinder’s portrayal of the bisexual character Ava Daniels, which earned her three Primetime Emmy nominations.

The release schedule for season four is slightly fragmented, as the deadline for Emmy eligibility is 31 May. The first two episodes premiere on April 10, followed by one episode each week for the next four weeks. Episodes seven and eight will air on May 15, episode nine on May 22, and episode ten on May 29.

Check out the first trailer for Hacks season four below.