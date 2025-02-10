Rue returns (finally!): HBO shares first look at Zendaya in Euphoria season 3

After [insert extremely long amount of time here], HBO has shared the first photo of Euphoria’s third season.

The teen drama is finally in production after a three-year hiatus, with the principal cast expected to return: Zendaya as Rue, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Eric Dane as Cal, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Nika King as Leslie, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Colman Domingo as Ali and Dominic Fike as Elliot.

Cast members who won’t be present are as follows: Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Storm Reid (Gia), Algee Smith (Chris) and Angus Cloud (Fez), who tragically died in July 2023.

On Monday (10 February), HBO unveiled the first shot from season three of Zendaya as Rue, the character that famously made her the youngest actress to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama (twice).

According to HBO boss Casey Bloys, Euphoria *will* air in 2025. As the season only started filming in January, it’s safe to assume that it won’t be until the fourth quarter.

Details on the season are still somewhat scarce, however it has been confirmed that season three will feature a time-jump. On Entertainment Weekly’s The Awards podcast, Zendaya said this is “important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with.”

And, in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, the Dune star said: “I haven’t read anything yet, but I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on and what the future looks like for Euphoria. I don’t really have much of an answer except for right now it’s set to start shooting in January.

“My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty.”

Euphoria has received critical acclaim since its 2019 debut, particularly for the cast’s performances and depiction of the LGBTQIA+ community; Jules, played by Schafer, is widely regarded as one of the best trans characters of all time.

Check out the first photo of Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria season three below.

https://twitter.com/euphoriaHBO/status/1888981246878871557/photo/1