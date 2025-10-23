Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson joins the cast of Celebrity MasterChef

Ginger Johnson is entering her chef era!

On 17 October, the BBC announced that the Drag Race UK season five winner had joined the cast of Celebrity MasterChef.

In addition to Ginger, season 20 will feature other star-studded talent including: Alfie Boe OBE, Alun Wyn Jones OBE, Antony Costa, Ashley Cain, Chris Hughes, Dawn O’Porter, Gaz Choudhry, Jaki Graham, Jamie Lomas, Jodie Ounsley, Katie McGlynn, Michelle Heaton, Noreen Khan, and Uma Jammeh.

In a statement on Instagram, the beloved drag performer said: “Anyone for a sausage surprise? Well, here you have it! I’m heading into the iconic Masterchef kitchen for the brand new celebrity series, coming soon to BBC One and #iPlayer.

“You know what they say about kitchens – if you can’t stand the heat… you probably shouldn’t have worn 4 pairs of tights and a big, hairy hat.”

Hosted by Grace Dent and John Torode, the new batch of episodes will see the celebrity contestants participate in “extraordinary challenges” over the course of five weeks.

The official press release adds: “Acting the part won’t cut the mustard, and singing for your supper will not equal success. The only thing guaranteed is that just one of them will be left standing at the end, where their sparkling career will lead them to the shiny prize – the iconic Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

“Celebrity MasterChef features three Heat weeks aimed at testing the celebrities’ abilities – with the cream of crop making it past the Quarter Finals at the end of the week, ready for the Semi Final stages, edging closer to Finals Week and in with a serious chance of claiming the gleaming 2025 trophy.”

With her signature “silly sausage woman” brand, Ginger steamrolled the fifth season of Drag Race UK.

After winning the disaster class with her fellow Northerners (and finalists) Tomara Thomas and Michael Marouli, the County Durham comedian conquered the series’ first-ever panto challenge and the coveted Snatch Game as the ‘Queen of Romance’ novels Barbara Cartland.

Following her win, the talented performer has continued to cultivate a thriving career in the industry and even starred in her own BBC series, Ginger’s House, in 2024.

As of this writing, a release date for Celebrity MasterChef has not been announced.