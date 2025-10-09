All’s Fair: First trailer for Ryan Murphy’s star-studded legal drama is a camp, sexy spectacle

The first trailer for All’s Fair has arrived, and it’s absolutely camp!

Set to premiere on 4 November, the Ryan Murphy-created legal drama follows a group of female lawyers who leave their male-dominated law firm to open a “powerhouse” practice.

As per the synopsis: “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

All’s Fair is set to bring together an array of stars from the Ryan Murphy TV universe, including Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts.

The series is also set to feature Hollywood icon Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka.

At the start of the trailer, Carrington Lane (Paulson) enters the law office of Allura Grant (Kardashian), Emerald Greene (Nash-Betts) and Liberty Ronson (Watts), before giving a scathing insult about its design.

“Boy, do I love coming here. Walking down that hallway shaped like a clown cervix,” she exclaims, before addressing Allura and Emerald as “beef curtains and “Black May West.””

“As much as I love to continue to exchange pleasant cocktail pleasantries, there is a war to be won,” she adds.

As the trailer progresses, Britney Spears’ iconic track ‘Work Bitch’ plays in the background, while scenes of Allura, Emerald, and Liberty being fabulous and helping their various clients flash across the screen.

While the trio seems to have it all, drama, backstabbing, and shocking revelations await such as Carrington’s devious attempt to take down Allura via the latter’s estranged, no-good husband.

“Guess who’s here with me right now? Chase, say bye-bye to your future ex-wife,” Paulson’s character exclaims. “See you in court, you poor discarded––.”

In response to Carrington’s threat, Dina Standish (Close) slyly states: “Let’s light her on fire.”

The end of the trailer goes on to tease steamy sex scenes, luxurious destinations, an arrest, and a mysterious death.

Since its release, pop culture enthusiasts have flocked to social media to share their reactions to the All’s Fair’s trailer.

“Omg Sarah Paulson mimicking Kim’s look on the new TV show All’s Fair is everything I needed!” one viewer on X/Twitter wrote.

Another person added: “The All’s Fair trailer soundtrack being Work Bitch by Britney Spears? Yeah, I’m tuning in. Iconic.”

A third viewer added: “I’m so serious when I say I’m seated. This looks really good.”

The first three episodes of All’s Fair will premiere on 4 November on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (UK).

Check out the full trailer below.